9 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - Backlash France 2024, first-time-ever clash, and more

The WWE Network and Peacock have undergone many changes in recent years. Ever since the move to Peacock, original content has dwindled to almost a standstill. Meanwhile, classic content is no longer being added to the archives each month.

Still, new shows are arriving, even at a slower pace. For example, a new episode of RAW Talk aired this past Monday following the conclusion of the 2024 WWE Draft. Tuesday then saw the first of a two-night NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 special event made available on-demand.

Wednesday was slightly busier, as it featured two new uploads for fans to enjoy. This includes an episode of RAW and a new edition of WWE's The Bump. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

In total, nine full-length shows are set to arrive this weekend. It should be noted that The SmackDown LowDown is not one of the uploads. This program is typically skipped when major shows are airing earlier in the day. Still, many programs will arrive and this article will break down everything.

Below are nine shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#9. La Previa & #8. WWE's The Bump will preview and recap the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event

Two shows meant to preview and then analyze WWE Backlash France will be added to the archives this weekend. First, a new episode of the Spanish language program La Previa will air on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 10 AM EST featuring interviews with performers in the Stamford-based promotion.

From there, a new edition of WWE's The Bump will stream on Sunday, May 5, 2024. This show will likely feature Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Megan Morant breaking down what happened at Backlash France with a handful of bonus interviews from the building the prior day. It will air at 10 AM EST.

#7. Backlash France & #6. Countdown to Backlash France

The big reason fans will be tuning in to the WWE Network and Peacock this weekend is Backlash France. The big-time premium live event will begin at 1 PM EST and, as the name suggests, will be airing live from Lyon, France. A one-hour Countdown to Backlash France will stream live from 12 PM until the start of the epic event.

There are five matches confirmed for Backlash France. Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Bayley will defend her Women's Championship against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat Match, and The Kabuki Warriors will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Additionally, Damian Priest will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. Lastly, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will battle Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a tag team competition.

#5. The Backlash France Press Conference will air

The action of Backlash France is sure to be compelling, but programming won't end there. Immediately following the big premium live event, WWE Network and Peacock will stream the Backlash France Press Conference.

As has become standard for the sports entertainment juggernaut, Triple H and other select names will talk about Backlash, the state of the company, and field questions from various reporters. These conferences often blend kayfabe with reality depending on which star is being questioned.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two recent shows will arrive on-demand

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will be streaming this weekend. This includes Friday Night SmackDown, which first aired on FOX a month ago, and Main Event, which has previously streamed on Hulu. These delays are due to contractual obligations with the various networks and platforms.

WWE Main Event from April 18, 2024, will be added to the archives on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The show featured Otis vs. Ludwig Kaiser in the opener. Meanwhile, Xia Li battled Natalya. This was before Xia's unfortunate release from the Stamford-based promotion.

Friday Night SmackDown from April 5, 2024, will be made available for subscribers on Sunday, May 5, 2024. This show was the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania XL and featured The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa getting physical with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Je'Von Evans vs. Riley Osborne

Another new episode of NXT Level Up will stream across both WWE Network and Peacock at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX on Friday, May 3, 2024. As a weekly reminder, the show streams live on Peacock but is not added on-demand immediately afterward due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

This week's episode of NXT Level Up features three big matches, including one that is a dream match for some fans. The main event will likely be fantastic, as Je'Von Evans is set to go one-on-one with Riley Osborne.

The other two bouts on the show should be interesting as well. Kale Dixon will battle the accomplished Eddy Thorpe and Kendal Grey will clash with the popular Kelani Jordan. These three bouts should make for a show that lasts around 30 minutes.

#1. This Is Awesome is back with a new episode

The final new edition to both platforms this week is WWE This Is Awesome. The new episode of the hit series will debut on Friday, May 3, 2024, beginning at 10 AM EST. It will air on the live feed at 3 PM EST.

This edition of the show is titled This Is Awesome: Most Awesome SmackDown Moments. As the title suggests, the show will have Gregory Miller and various wrestling personalities look back at some of the most notable and exciting moments in the history of the blue brand.

