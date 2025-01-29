9-time WWE champion to betray Sami Zayn & cost him the Royal Rumble due to major reason? Possibility explored

Sami Zayn could face a shocking betrayal from a 9-time champion at the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. His close buddy Kevin Owens could turn on him for one major reason.

In the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, KO and Zayn ran into each other again and hinted at their past. The former suggested that he’d back Zayn in the Rumble if Zayn returned the favor by helping him out in his title match against Cody Rhodes.

Owens said he has issues with the Bloodline, but he’s not as mad at Zayn. He understood why the 40-year-old would want to leave the past behind with Roman Reigns. After all, Zayn let go of any grudges and past grievances against Owens as well. The Prizefighter also attempted to play on Zayn's doubts about not being a world champion, trying to convince him to assist at the Rumble in return for the same support.

The Prizefighter might be counting on Sami Zayn to step in, but the latter may not come to his aid on February 1. If his former partner doesn’t lend a hand, the ex-Universal champ could end up losing the match, especially since The American Nightmare is super focused on heading into the Showcase of the Immortals as the reigning champion.

Enraged by the loss, Owens may turn to an even darker side, blaming Sami Zayn for not having his back. After everything they've been through together, it could tick him off that someone he thought was a friend didn’t come through when it mattered. He might go after Zayn just when it looks like he's about to clinch the win in the 30-man elimination match, creating the ideal chance for someone else to swoop in and toss the latter out of the competition.

While this scenario is possible, at this time it’s just conjecture. We'll have to wait and see if it unfolds. Let's keep an eye on it.

Will Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens face each other at WrestleMania?

Kevin could very well snap and prevent Sami Zayn from clinching victory in the Royal Rumble. Instead of vying for the ultimate championship in the industry, they might find themselves in an intense showdown, where the only thing on the line is their honor.

Witnessing a one-on-one showdown between the two as the Night One headliner would be nothing short of epic. The possibilities are endless—imagine Zayn experiencing a heartfelt moment at the Showcase of the Immortals, or picture KO unleashing a brutal assault on his friend, leaving the audience in shock rather than jubilation. The anticipation is palpable; let’s sit back and see how it unfolds.

