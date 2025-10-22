  • home icon
  • 9-time WWE champion once replaced Roman Reigns in The Shield

By Arsh Das
Modified Oct 22, 2025 08:07 GMT
The Shield
The Shield making their entrance [Photo: wwe.com]

Few pro wrestling factions have been able to define a generation as prominently as The Shield. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose have all become world champions and main-event caliber performers since their first run together as a team.

The Shield first broke up in 2014, with Seth Rollins turning on Ambrose and Reigns to join The Authority. However, the trio reunited in 2017 while feuding with Cesaro, Sheamus, and The Miz. The original line-up was set to face The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Kane, and Braun Strowman in a three-on-five handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs match in the main event of the TLC Premium Live Event.

However, Reigns had to withdraw from the match due to illness, leaving Ambrose and Rollins at a huge disadvantage. He was ultimately replaced by nine-time WWE champion Kurt Angle, in what was the legend's first WWE match in 11 years.

The Olympic gold medalist donned The Shield's signature black vest and was also part of their entrance through the crowd. What followed was an incredible 35 minutes of action, in which The Shield overcame the odds to get the win after a triple powerbomb on The Miz.

Although it was an unexpected pairing, Angle was officially considered a temporary part of the faction.

What happened after The Shield's partnership with Kurt Angle in 2017?

The Shield's reunion continued after Reigns returned, with a win against The New Day at Survivor Series 2017. However, Ambrose was written off TV shortly after, having suffered a triceps injury.

The group reunited after his return in August 2018, and continued to work together on screen till Roman Reigns relinquished his Universal Championship in October due to leukemia. On the same night, Ambrose turned heel by attacking Rollins and feuded with him till it was revealed that his contract would expire in April 2019.

The trio then reunited once more and had their last televised match at Fastlane against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin. The two teams faced each other once again at a WWE Network special called The Shield's Final Chapter, in what was Ambrose's and the faction's final WWE match.

The Lunatic Fringe then reverted to using Jon Moxley as his ring name and went on to compete in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before joining AEW later that year.

Arsh is from Kolkata, India and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Presidency University. He started watching wrestling since he was 9 years old and has been a fan ever since. His favorite wrestler is Will Ospreay, with AJ Styles also a close second. When not writing about wrestling, Arsh likes playing music and kickboxing.

Edited by Arsh Das
