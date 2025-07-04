9-time WWE champion to return & replace Jey Uso in his feud against Seth Rollins’ faction? Potential explored

Seth Rollins' faction dominated the main event of WWE RAW this week. However, to even the odds, Jey Uso showed up and rescued Penta and Sami Zayn from a beatdown at the hands of the villainous faction. The YEET Master brought a steel chair as an equalizer to stand strong against the group.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that nine-time WWE champion Roman Reigns might return to WWE & replace the Samoan star in his feud against Seth Rollins. This could be done to execute The Usos reunion and to rejuvenate the rivalry between the former Shield members.

Jey Uso has nothing to do with Monday Night RAW, especially since he is no longer the World Heavyweight Champion. Recently, Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso have started a feud with The New Bloodline as The Samoan Werewolf is now against Solo Sikoa's faction.

Jimmy once rescued the former US Champion, but they are not officially a team yet. However, there are chances that The Usos might reunite soon and help Jacob Fatu in this new chapter of The Bloodline Saga on SmackDown. This will be a far better direction for The YEET Master after he is no longer engaged in the main-event scene on RAW.

Roman Reigns attacking Seth Rollins and replacing Jey Uso in the current feud against The Revolutionary makes perfect sense. For those who might not know, reports have disclosed that The OTC is expected to make his WWE return soon.

As we are slowly moving towards SummerSlam 2025, the chances of Reigns returning to action are very likely. The OTC is already a four-time World Champion, two-time Universal Champion, one-time IC & US Champion, along with one reign as Tag Team Champion. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold after The Head of the Table returns and what plans the Triple H-led creative has for Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns might return to attack Seth Rollins at a WWE special event

Roman Reigns is highly likely to be part of SummerSlam 2025. However, before The Biggest Party of the Summer, the OTC might return at WWE's upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event to attack Seth Rollins.

Rollins is set to clash against LA Knight at SNME. Considering this, Roman Reigns might return to the show to destroy The Visionary. This move will allow The Megastar to defeat Rollins and secure the victory.

A return at Saturday Night's Main Event will make the NBC show even bigger, and it could be a great way to kick off a massive SummerSlam feud between the former Shield members.

