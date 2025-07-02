Jey Uso may walk away from WWE RAW soon because of one massive reason

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has had quite the singles run on Monday Night RAW. Ever since breaking away from The Bloodline, he has grown exponentially as an individual star.

The YEET Master became Intercontinental Champion last year, before winning the Royal Rumble and defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. Uso may have lost it back to The Ring General, but is still one of WWE RAW's biggest stars today.

However, the end may be near for him on Monday nights. Jey Uso might leave the red brand soon for an important mission. That mission can be summed up in one word: Family.

Jey's brother, Jimmy, recently returned to the Bloodline vortex. He is fighting Solo Sikoa's rejuvenated crew on Friday Night SmackDown, alongside Jacob Fatu. However, following the return of Tonga Loa and the debut of Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo) at Crown Jewel, the two of them are severely outnumbered.

So, as a result, Jey Uso may get the call to return to SmackDown and help out his twin brother. He would need to sort out his issues with The Samoan Werewolf, but it is all for a greater cause. They have a common enemy. Solo Sikoa's reign as United States Champion could turn into yet another Bloodline war, with Fatu and The Usos coming for him.

Of course, Main Event Jey isn't done with WWE RAW yet. He is in the middle of a feud with Seth Rollins' faction, having saved Sami Zayn and Penta from a show-closing beatdown from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on this Monday's episode.

Jey Uso can team with Zayn and Penta against the heel trio in the coming weeks, before getting written off WWE RAW and making the switch over to SmackDown. His presence would help breathe further life into the ongoing Bloodline storyline on the blue brand.

Jimmy and Jey Uso can eventually reunite as a tag team in WWE

The biggest consequence of Jey Uso moving to SmackDown would be the end of his run as a singles star. After helping out his twin brother and cousin, he can permanently reunite with Jimmy and re-enter the tag team division.

As good as he has been on his own, Main Event Jey is at his best in the ring as part of The Usos. They don't hold the record for the longest Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history for nothing. It would be a welcome boost for the division, as well.

The twins can have classic matches with The Street Profits, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, and many other teams on SmackDown. They can make the WWE Tag Team Titles main event worthy again, while Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker eventually do the same for the RAW titles.

While Jimmy and Jey Uso can reunite, Roman Reigns might not even be in the picture. The OTC has an ongoing storyline with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, which can only conclude if he returns from his hiatus. Regardless, The Usos reuniting on SmackDown would be a great move for everybody involved.

Triple H, make it happen. Jey Uso needs to come home!

