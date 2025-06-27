Unfortunate update on Roman Reigns following WWE return rumors

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. Several rumors suggest that the Original Tribal Chief could return ahead of SummerSlam, which is scheduled for August 2 and 3.

Roman Reigns was last seen on WWE TV on RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OTC confronted Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on the red brand's show, but was outnumbered by Rollins and his stable's new addition, Bron Breakker. After getting obliterated by The Visionary and Breakker, Reigns went on a hiatus and hasn't been seen on television since.

Amid his absence from WWE TV, a huge recent announcement revealed that Roman Reigns is set to star in an upcoming Street Fighter movie. In the film, the Original Bloodline leader will play Akuma's character.

Now, another massive update has come to light. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Street Fighter's production will begin in August 2025 in Australia. This could be a huge setback for fans of Reigns as he might take another break in August if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion ahead of SummerSlam.

Bill Apter believes Roman Reigns will return at WWE SummerSlam

During a recent WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter said he believed Roman Reigns would return at SummerSlam 2025 to possibly align with Jacob Fatu. Apter also mentioned that he would call the two stars "the Samoan Superpowers."

"I think we're gonna see him make an appearance at SummerSlam. It might be unannounced but I think there's gonna be something to do with him in a positive way, with Jacob Fatu. With him helping out Jacob Fatu. I'm gonna call them the SSP, the Samoan Superpowers and that's what I think is gonna happen. He's gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu," Apter said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Roman Reigns' impending return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

