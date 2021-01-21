9 Upcoming films starring WWE Superstars

WWE Superstars work hard on their acting skills to play their on-screen characters to perfection for their fans. Not only do WWE Superstars have to work on their wrestling abilities in WWE, but the Performance Centre also helps most newcomers learn how to act and play different characters to sell the product.

These skills end up coming in handy later on in their careers too, as many WWE Superstars have tried their luck in the world of acting. While WWE Studios produces a few movies each year starring top WWE Superstars, several wrestlers have managed to bag acting roles in other productions.

Since 2021 has just begun and fans are looking forward to some entertainment in the new year, let’s look at nine upcoming films starring WWE Superstars.

#9 WWE Superstar Lana has a major role in Cosmic Sin (2021)

Lana is ready for the silver screen once again

Lana has one of the most unique characters in WWE today. While the WWE Superstar was brought in as the Russian associate of Rusev, she has managed to make a name for herself in the company.

In 2020, Lana uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel where she spoke about an upcoming project. The WWE Superstar revealed that she’d be starring alongside Hollywood’s top gun Bruce Willis in a sci-fi film titled ‘Cosmic Sin’.

"I have a really exciting announcement. I am doing a Bruce Willis film called Cosmic Sin. It is a sci-fi thriller where I play the baddest assassin in the galaxy," Lana explained. "I am fighting for humankind. I am the best warrior, the best sniper, the best assassin, and I'm fighting for humans to survive in the galaxy against aliens."

"If you love sci-fi, I personally love sci-fi, I think it's amazing. Star Wars is one of my favorite movies," she continued. "My character's like Han Solo meets Princes Leia, who I love them both so… freaking amazing. Originally this role, Sol, was written for a guy but the amazing actress that I am, the phenomenal actress that I am, they casted me as Sol and changed the male role into a female role."

The film follows a group of warriors and scientists who look for a way to protect the planet and the human race from a hostile alien species. The WWE Superstar seems to have a major role in the film, and it will be interesting to see how she and Willis save the human race.