9 WWE firsts that happened in 2019

A year of firsts.

2019 has been a historic year for WWE in more ways than one. Several significant moments took place in the past twelve months, with many of them never happening before. As WWE loves telling us, there were many firsts in 2019.

You may be aware of some of these history making moments, but there are some obscure facts that may have slipped your mind.

Several WWE Superstars made history and broke some records along the way. From championship wins to main event matches and a lot more in between, here are nine things that happened for the first time ever in WWE this year.

#9 First women's main event at WrestleMania

This was historic.

This is the most obvious first that WWE accomplished in 2019, one that will surely not be forgotten in the coming years and decades. Whether you enjoyed the match or not, Becky Lynch defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships was one hell of a WrestleMania moment.

With Rousey joining WWE, it was always going to be a possibility that WrestleMania 35 would be headlined by an all-female match, but for years prior nobody thought that it would actually happen.

Rousey and Charlotte were likely slotted for WrestleMania, but Becky's remarkable burst in momentum and fan support helped make this historic Triple Threat match an organic fit. Lynch's journey was particularly inspiring, coming from the Kickoff Show in 2018 to the WrestleMania main event in 2019.

The match itself was not bad, suffering slightly from a fatigued crowd and a controversial finish, but the significance of history wasn't lost on anyone. Whether or not another women's match ends up main eventing WrestleMania in the future, the WrestleMania 35 Triple Threat will still stand the test of time as one of the most historic moments in wrestling history.

