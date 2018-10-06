9 WWE Rumors that should come true

Rumours are, perhaps, the only thing which keeps us intrigued to follow the professional wrestling sport. While this week's Raw and SmackDown were a brilliant show, the same can't be said every week. But, the WWE rumour mill never fails to disappoint us.

The past three days had tons of rumours. While we list only nine of them, these nine rumours do give us hope that the wrestling product can be better in the future. What are the current plans for Survivor Series? When will Rey Mysterio make his WWE return? Which former World Heavyweight champion will return for a match at WrestleMania? And, is John Cena really leaving WWE?

Don't worry. We have covered all those rumours in this section. Without any further ado, here are 9 WWE rumours that should come true.

#9 NXT to be a 2-hour show

Believe it or not, NXT is the most intimidating show in the WWE Network. The storylines and match qualities are compelling enough to put the main roster on shame. The only major drawback of the show, perhaps, is that it is held only for an hour.

However, that might change. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some top officials in the company are pushing for the show to be a 2-hour one.

It looks as if the writers, bookers and the NXT prospects have impressed a lot of officials in the upper echelon with their work. While a lot of fans would be rather happy if the namesake developmental brand continues on its one hour course, shifting to a 2-hour timeslot will have its own pros.

The storyline could be built with greater vigour, and the resulting TakeOver pay-per-views can run for a longer duration. Let's hope that this rumour comes true as we can't wait for a 2-hour NXT show.

