9 WWE stars who should join LA Knight and Sheamus in the SummerSlam Battle Royal

During a backstage encounter between LA Knight, Sheamus, and Adam Pearce, it was announced that there would be a SummerSlam Battle Royal next weekend.

Knight started the conversation due to how the United States Title Invitational unfolded. Rey Mysterio was injured in the finals, giving Santos Escobar a forfeit win.

While Knight won't have a featured singles match on the card, the battle royal is the best way to get him and other stars on the SummerSlam card.

The following nine Superstars should join Knight and Sheamus in the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Since Ridge Holland and Butch were in the room during the announcement, they will not be included.

#9 Shinsuke Nakamura and #8 Tommaso Ciampa have been feuding recently

Ciampa and Nakamura keep getting into each other's business.

As he returned to RAW, Tommaso Ciampa has been at odds with Bronson Reed, The Miz, and more recently, Shinsuke Nakamura. Things came to a head after Ciampa inadvertently cost the star a match.

The King of Strong Style returned the favor on the latest episode of RAW as Ciampa fell to the monstrous Bronson Reed.

Until Johnny Gargano officially returns, The Blackheart will be chipping away at those three heels. They may also encounter each other in the battle royal.

#7 Alpha Academy would be a popular act for the SummerSlam Battle Royal

Otis would be a favorite to win the battle royal.

Things have taken a turn for Alpha Academy. As Maxine Dupri joined the group, the trio's popularity has soared. Despite losing a "Vikings' Rules Match" to the Viking Raiders, the Academy is still over with the WWE Universe.

Chad Gable is also popular due to his overall skill and charisma. Due to his size, Otis will always be considered a threat in battle royals.

It would make sense to have Alpha Academy and the Viking Raiders in the melee to continue their feud.

#6 Riddle is still hovering around the Intercontinental Title picture

The Original Bro needs a new direction.

While he was unsuccessful in dethroning Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, Riddle kept interjecting himself into Gunther's matches.

The latest example involved coming to the aid of Drew McIntyre after McIntyre defeated Ludwig Kaiser on RAW. Imperium beat The Scottish Warrior, and The Original Bro made the save.

Riddle should be done with the title scene and move on to a new angle. It could start in the battle royal as storylines often spill out of encounters in such contests.

#5 Bronson Reed would be a favorite to win

As is usually the case, physically imposing stars are considered "favorites" to win battle royals. Commentators always said that about Omos, The Big Show, and other monstrous stars.

Reed is one of the newest physical anomalies to wrestle in a WWE ring. His moves and athleticism elicit "oohs" and "ahhs" from the crowd. That will be increased if he encounters another monster like Omos, Lashley, Odyssey Jones, or Karrion Kross.

Seeing him land the flying splash off the top alone during a battle royal would be enough for Reed.

#4 Grayson Waller has been spotlighted on SmackDown

Waller could annoy everyone so much that they eliminate themselves.

While he was moderately injured after being drafted, Grayson Waller has been put in huge spots. He had a segment and later a match with WWE Hall-of-Famer Edge.

Waller then competed in the main event of the latest episode of SmackDown, losing to Jey Uso. He also had an in-ring segment with John Cena at Money in the Bank.

Management wouldn't put the braggadocious Aussie in those spots if they didn't have faith in him. He is clearly on an upward ascent, and winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal would give him another thing to brag about in promos.

#3 Bobby Lashley won the Battle Royal at WrestleMania

The All Mighty could be the first Superstar to win battle royals at WrestleMania and SummerSlam in the same year.

Due to an undisclosed illness to Bray Wyatt, Lashley competed in and won the 2023 Andre the Giant Battle Royal. He was drafted to SmackDown but only recently returned to court the Street Profits.

Like monster stars, Lashley is a favorite of any over-the-top-rope melee. A showing could even cement his partnership with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

#2 Karrion Kross and #1 AJ Styles are slated for another showdown

Kross and Styles might meet in the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

The two veterans have been in a mini-feud over the last month. Kross has targeted other members of The O.C., including choking out Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

His latest action against Styles and his friends was continuing to attack Anderson even after he defeated him in a match. The O.C. ran to the ring to save their brother.

Styles is a former WWE Champion and one of the top stars in WWE. Since he isn't in a featured match on the card, he and Kross can continue their rivalry in the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

