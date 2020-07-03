9 WWE Superstars who fired back at the crowd on live TV

Although WWE Superstars are regularly jeered by the crowd, some have snapped back at the fans on live TV.

Several WWE Superstars have fallen victim to the infamous "What?" chants.

The American Badass

Crowd engagement is one of the best things about pro wrestling. WWE Superstars put their bodies on the line, travel on the road for the majority of the year to entertain people inside the arenas and watching on TV, making it worth their time and money.

The importance of live audiences to the industry has never been highlighted more than the current COVID-19 period, due to which WWE has been running empty arena shows at their Performance Center since March. Although the company has done a great job in delivering its weekly shows, the absence of the chants, the boos and the pops are painfully noticeable.

WWE fans are typically vocal about their opinions and never shy away from letting a performer know what they think of their product. When Superstars tear the house down and earn the fans' respect, chants like "This is Awesome!" roar around the arena. On the flip side, when the crowd isn't intrigued by a Superstar's promo, "Boring!" or "What?" chants echo around building (sometimes the crowd starts chanting "CM Punk" when bored as well, but more of that later in the article).

But on some occasions, some chants or remarks irk the Superstars, who then snap back at the fans in frustration. These fiery comebacks have provided us some of the funniest moments in WWE history, involving some of the greatest names in history. Here are nine such instances when Superstars fired back at the crowd on live TV.

#9 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss

Ever since making her main roster debut in 2016, Alexa Bliss has been a mainstay on WWE TV. She's a three-time WWE RAW Women's Champion and a two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Although Bliss may not be as The Four Horsewomen inside the ring, she makes it up with her excellent mic skills. The Five Feet of Fury did an exceptional job as a heel champion, especially in 2017, when she was the face of WWE's women's division. Being a heel, you are bound to face chants and tantrums by the crowd, and Bliss was no different.

During one of her promos as the RAW Women's Champion in April 2017, the crowd started the infamous "What?" chants, a typical way to voice their boredom. Bliss, to her credit, did not get flustered and instead, retaliated.

"If you are a failure, say 'what?'"

When the crowd inevitably shouted "What?" after she finished the sentence and fell into her trap, she finished with "My point exactly".

