9 WWE tag teams and factions we hope don't split this year

Several teams are just getting started in WWE

WWE is filled with some of the finest tag teams in the world. Tag team wrestling has been an art only a few have been able to perfect, and those who have been able to get the chemistry right have decided to stick together for a very long time.

The Usos and The Viking Raiders are clear examples of tag teams that may remain together until they retire as the men may find it difficult to function individually as they do together. On the other hand, WWE has managed to throw together two or more completely unique Superstars to create a tag team or faction no one expected to work as well together.

With some many opportunities up for grabs in the company, the Creative decides to bring certain tag teams to an end in order to create singles stars.

While the company only wants what’s best for the product they’re selling, we will look at the 9 tag teams and factions that we hope aren’t broken up by the company this year.

#9 The Street Profits

The smoke of WWE

The Street Profilts made their debut in NXT in March 2016. Ever since, the team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford has worked hard to climb the ladder and became one of NXT’s most entertaining tag teams last year.

On Paul Heyman's demands, the duo was brought to RAW where they are now the RAW Tag Team Champions. The two men are highly entertaining and are two of the most athletic men in the entire WWE locker room.

While both men have shown that they are gold standard, Ford has shown out a bit more thanks to his work on the mic and in the ring. A singles match against Seth Rollins showed his true potential as a singles Superstar to the WWE Universe.

The two men are doing a great job together, but the Creative may feel like pushing one man ahead of the other. Even though that could turn out to be a good idea, WWE must keep the two men together for some time longer.