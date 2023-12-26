9-year WWE veteran to finally win his first singles title in 2024? Why it might happen

A nine-year WWE veteran just might realize his dream of winning a singles title in 2024. The person in question is none other than Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable. The former RAW Tag Team Champion was heavily featured during the 'Absolute Best of 2023' episode of the red brand this week.

A fan provided a neat explanation for why they believe Gable could achieve his first singles gold on the main roster in 2024. They also referred to the Alpha Academy star’s emotional promo following his loss to Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Check out the fan's tweet below:

It is worth mentioning that said bout between Master Gable and The Ring General was one of the seven matches profiled during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Fans can check out the complete list of the matches here.

Gunther’s final title defense of 2023 came against The Miz. The Ring General and The A-Lister put on a great match on the December 18 episode of RAW. The Miz cannot challenge for the Intercontinental Title as long as Gunther is the champion.

Should Gunther vs. Chad Gable III happen at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Gunther has been heavily protected since he arrived in WWE several years ago. The Austrian powerhouse has only lost to a handful of opponents, and Chad Gable is one of them. Ideally, a third encounter between the pair should take place at WrestleMania 40.

Hypothetically speaking, if Gunther vs. Gable III does not happen at WrestleMania 40, then Triple H can potentially have The Ring General drop the Intercontinental Championship to Master Gable in the lead-up to Bash in Berlin 2024.

With Gunther advocating for a singles match against Brock Lesnar, we might see Gunther vs. Brock before we get to witness Gunther vs. Gable III at a big event. The Beast Incarnate is expected to be back in the build-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble.

