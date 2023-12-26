Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, Bad Bunny & more featured in WWE's Best of RAW episode to end 2023: All the matches

WWE's Best of RAW episode graced television screens tonight. The show recapped some of the biggest moments from the year. Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, and Bad Bunny were some names who popped up on-screen during the episode.

The Beast last competed in a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2023. He is expected to return to WWE in the lead-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble. Lesnar competed in the 2023 Royal Rumble but was eliminated by Bobby Lashley.

That being said, let’s look at the matches that made it to WWE's Best of RAW episode to end 2023.

#5. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (Night of Champions)

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins put on a great opening match when they collided for the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. Both had survived grueling triple threat and singles matches to advance to the final.

The match (as showcased on WWE's Best of RAW episode) featured some great spots and plenty of nearfalls. The Phenomenal One pulled off a Pedigree to the shock of everyone in attendance.

The move, however, wasn’t enough to put away Rollins, who won the match with a Curb Stomp to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

#4. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)

This match kicked off Rhea Ripley’s dominant run we’re witnessing today. Mami earned the opportunity to challenge for a world title by winning the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble.

She picked a woman who had cost her the NXT Women’s Championship during the pandemic: Charlotte Flair.

Both met for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. The champion and the challenger brought the war to each other. Ultimately, it was Ripley who became the Queen’s nightmare.

This was the second match featured on WWE's Best of RAW episode to end 2023.

#3. Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest (Backlash)

There’s no denying that Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have changed fan perspectives of celebrities in pro wrestling. The two men have brought new eyes to the product thanks to the dedication and hard work they put themselves through to put on a great match.

Bunny, in particular, gave the WWE Universe one of the best performances by a celebrity in 2023 when he took on former tag team partner Damian Priest.

The two put on a great match in front of nearly 18,000 fans in Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash. Carlito and Savio Vega made cameos during the match as well.

#2. Chad Gable vs. Gunther (WWE RAW)

Gunther capped off 2023 with the Intercontinental Championship around his waist. The Ring General has had some incredible title defenses between January and December. His match against Chad Gable from the September 4 episode of RAW made it to the best of highlights tonight.

Gunther showed he could put on a mat classic with a technician like Chad Gable. The Alpha Academy star came incredibly close to defeating the Austrian powerhouse. The champion, however, had no intentions of dropping the title in 2023.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes (SummerSlam) made it to WWE's Best of RAW episode

Brock Lesnar had had a few matches in 2023. The Beast started his year with a dominating performance at the Royal Rumble. He ended his year with an incredible match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

The match was showcased as part of WWE's Best of RAW episode tonight. Lesnar delivered a huge beating on Rhodes. The American Nightmare recuperated and gave the Beast Incarnate a rare clean loss. Both men showed respect to each other after the match.

In addition to the aforementioned, the Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus from Payback and the Men’s WarGames Match from Survivor Series: WarGames were also shown during WWE's Best of RAW episode to end 2023.

It remains to see what the company will have in store for the Best of SmackDown episode set for this Friday.

