Is there a new LWO in WWE? Implications for Santos Escobar, Dominik Mysterio, Savio Vega, Carlito and more explored

Santos Escobar shattered the LWO when he attacked and injured Rey Mysterio on SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2023. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion also debuted his version of Latino World Order by aligning with Los Lotharios.

For those unaware, Escobar’s version of LWO is called Legado World Order and is made up of himself, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo. WWE hasn’t confirmed if Escobar’s faction has replaced Mysterio’s Latino World Order on SmackDown.

The faction before Santos Escobar’s betrayal consisted of Mysterio, Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Carlito – who aligned himself with the faction at Fastlane 2023. It is worth mentioning that Savio Vega and Bad Bunny are honorary members of the group.

The multi-time Grammy-winning artist was inducted as an honorary member into the faction in the lead-up to Backlash 2023. Vega, on the other hand, joined the group briefly during Bunny’s match against Damian Priest at the May 6 Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico.

Will Dominik Mysterio ditch The Judgment Day to join Santos Escobar’s LWO?

The Judgment Day and the LWO were at war against each other at one point. Both factions went their separate ways after Backlash 2023. With Escobar no longer aligned with Rey Mysterio, he can potentially bring the Hall of Famer’s son into his faction.

However, that won’t be as easy as it seems. Dominik Mysterio is currently aligned with The Judgment Day. The faction is exclusive to RAW. The former NXT North American Champion might have to betray or walk out on his faction to join the Legado World Order.

The Judgment Day ended 2023 on a high note. Damian Priest and Finn Balor successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers on the final live WWE RAW of 2023.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women’s World Championship against Ivy Nile on RAW: Day 1.

Fans can check out the line-up here.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here