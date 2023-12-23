What is Santos Escobar's new version of LWO called? Find out the new name following WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar debuted a new version of the Latino World Order on WWE SmackDown. The former Latino World Order member got a little help from the Los Lotharios during his United States Championship Tournament match against Bobby Lashley on the blue brand.

Escobar had previously been associated with Legado Del Fantasma. The group originally had Santos himself, Elektra Lopez, ‎Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza in NXT. Lopez was dropped as the group's manager when the three men made their main roster debut on SmackDown, and they brought in Zelina Vega as their new manager.

Santos Escobar posted a message on Twitter following his win and the arrival of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo on the December 22, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion's version of the LWO is called the Legado World Order.

Check out Santos Escobar's tweet below:

Escobar advanced to the final of the United States Championship Tournament following his win over Bobby Lashley tonight. He is now set to face Kevin Owens in the tournament's final on SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution two weeks from now. The fans can check out the match card for the show here.

A NXT Superstar to join Santos Escobar and LWO on WWE SmackDown? Looking at the possibility

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo were involved in a tag team program with the NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo prior to their arrival on WWE SmackDown. The duo failed to defeat the champions on a previous occasion.

It is possible that Santos Escobar could bring his former stablemate to the blue brand. The person in question is none other than Elektra Lopez. Lopez stayed on NXT while Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza moved to the main roster in 2022.

Lopez is currently in an alliance with the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament winner Lola Vice. WWE's developmental brand teased a potential rift between the two superstars after Lopez proposed that Vice cash in her contract for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles instead of the NXT Women’s Championship.

It remains to be seen if Lopez will reunite with Escobar on the main roster in 2024.

What do you think about Santos Escobar's new version of the LWO? Sound off in the comments section below!