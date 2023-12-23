WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution match card - AJ Styles to officially get revenge; IYO SKY defends title and more

Here’s your first look at the WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution match card. The first episode of the blue brand in 2024 will see superstars such as AJ Styles and IYO SKY among others in action.

The Phenomenal One will square off against LA Knight and Randy Orton in a triple threat match to determine the number one contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The winner will face Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Also part of the WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution match card is the Women’s Title match between Michin (aka Mia Yim) and IYO SKY. Michin pinned SKY during their Christmas-themed, multi-woman match on the latest edition of the blue brand.

Finally, Santos Escobar will face Kevin Owens in the United States Championship No 1 Contender's Tournament final two weeks from tonight. KO defeated former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes to advance to the final. Escobar beat Bobby Lashley following interference from Los Lotharios in the semi-final. The winner between KO and Escobar will face Logan Paul for the title (presumably) at the Royal Rumble.

Below is the WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution match card as of Friday, December 22:

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton – Triple threat no. 1 contender’s match for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Michin vs. IYO SKY – Singles match for WWE Women’s Championship

Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owens – United States Title No. 1 Contender Tournament Final

Former champion to debut at WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution? Looking at the clues

It seems WWE might have teased the main roster debut of a former champion tonight on WWE SmackDown. Butch got in a backstage brawl with Pretty Deadly.

The three men were separated after Nick Aldis told Butch he could have a tag team match against the duo if he’s able to find a tag team partner for himself by New Year’s Revolution.

It is possible Butch could bring in former rival and British Strong Style member Tyler Bate as his tag team partner on the blue brand. Bate has done pretty much everything there’s to do on NXT.

He lost to Dragon Lee in the North American Championship open challenge this past Tuesday on the white and gold brand.

It remains to be seen if we’ll get a British Strong Style reunion two weeks from tonight.