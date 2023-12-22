5 WWE SmackDown spoilers you need to know- New group introduced, Roman Reigns' next challenger teased, duo returns after 183 days (December 22, 2023)

Due to the holidays, the December 22, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will be a special one. Unlike the usual live programming, tonight's show was already taped following last week's episode at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. For those unaware, the Stamford-based promotion has no live events lined up from December 19 to December 25.

The upcoming Friday Night SmackDown show features five matches and several exciting returns. If you want to get a head start on what to look out for tonight's show, keep reading.

#5. Santos Escobar advances to the finals of the United States Championship tournament with some help

WWE has held a United States title tournament to determine Logan Paul's next challenger. Competing in the semifinals are Santos Escobar against Bobby Lashley, followed by Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens. In tonight's episode, the winners of each match were finally decided.

The episode kickstarted with Santos vs. Bobby. While Lashley mainly gained the upper hand and early control of the match, his focus was interfered with when Los Lotharios (Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza) came out and helped Escobar. Due to the distraction, the former Latino World Order member took home the victory.

#4. Exciting match to determine who will face Roman Reigns next

AJ Styles returned last week on WWE SmackDown after being out for several months. He allied with Randy Orton and LA Knight against The Bloodline, but The Phenomenal One then attacked The Megastar.

The upcoming episode will see Styles explain his actions by stating he attacked Knight to ensure he would be the one to face Roman Reigns next. LA then came out and said he should be the one to face the champion as he still didn't get the rematch from Crown Jewel. Randy Orton will then emerge and state he has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief.

To settle the score, the brand's general manager, Nick Aldis, announced that the three stars will face in a triple threat match at WWE SmackDown's New Year's Revolution next month. The winner will face Roman at the Royal Rumble 2024.

#3. The finalists of the United States title tournament are decided

As mentioned above, the semifinals of the US Championship tournament will conclude tonight. After Santos secured one of the final spots, Kevin Owens followed through.

The Prizefighter had a fantastic clash with NXT's rising star Carmelo Hayes. Despite the efforts of the former North American Champion, he could not defeat the main roster star. Still, Owens acknowledged the younger star by showing respect after the match.

#2. Former champions return after 183 days on WWE SmackDown

One of the matches featured tonight on SmackDown is a Holiday Havoc Tag Team match from the women's division. Damage CTRL will go head-to-head against Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Mia Yim.

The already exciting tag team match further heated up as each star was allowed to use holiday-themed weapons. Damage CTRL lost the match after former NXT Women's Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn returned and attacked Kairi Sane.

Alba and Isla were last seen on WWE's main roster during the June 23, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. They failed to defeat Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team titles.

#1. AJ Styles won against Solo Sikoa at a cost

AJ Styles will make his in-ring return against Solo Sikoa tonight on WWE SmackDown. The initial parts of the match saw The Enforcer take care of the former champion, but The Tribal Chief emerged and attacked Styles to cause a disqualification.

The Bloodline could not continue their assault against AJ as Orton and Knight emerged. After exchanging blows, Randy, LA, and Styles began to attack each other, and The Megastar was the only one left standing.