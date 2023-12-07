5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar needs to return before the 2024 Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar is heavily rumored to return on the road to the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Beast last competed inside the squared circle at SummerSlam 2023. He lost a grudge match against Cody Rhodes, putting his opponent over in an unscripted moment post-match.

The former multi-time world champion is, without a doubt, one of WWE’s biggest attractions. He’s become an ever bigger name since he became a part-time superstar in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

WWE recently uploaded a compilation of all the moments featuring Brock Lesnar in 2023. That being said, let’s take a look at five reasons why the Beast needs to return before the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event:

#5. To sell more tickets

Brock Lesnar has been a consistent draw for WWE for the past many years. The Beast is a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

He’s headlined WrestleMania on multiple occasions. WWE knows the value Lesnar brings to the table every time he’s in the ring.

Lesnar’s ability to sell tickets is one reason he can sit comfortably at the top of WWE – even with his part-time status. There’s no denying that the company is doing incredibly well in ticket sales, and Lesnar’s presence seems to bolster merchandise and ticket revenue.

#4. Announce his entry in the rumble

Brock Lesnar knows something about competing and winning the Royal Rumble match-up. The 46-year-old superstar first competed in the battle royale in his rookie year. He went on to win the whole thing in 2003.

His next Royal Rumble win came in 2022. Lesnar can potentially show up on RAW in the lead-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble to announce his entry in the contest. At the time of writing, Cody Rhodes was the only confirmed participant in the match.

#3. The 2024 Royal Rumble could be Brock Lesnar’s final Rumble match

Brock Lesnar has dominated almost every sport in his life. He excelled in amateur wrestling. He had arguably the best rookie year in WWE.

He left the promotion for UFC and became the heavyweight champion of the MMA promotion.

That said, Lesnar knows he’ll have to hang up his boots one day. He’s already accomplished everything in the business. The 2024 Royal Rumble PLE could be his final appearance at said event, and he needs to create the ultimate hype for that.

#2. Make RAW before Royal Rumble more exciting

Brock Lesnar instantly becomes the best part of WWE RAW whenever he shows up. He can be funny and intimidating at the same time.

The Beast has given fans some of the most intense, funny, and unforgettable moments on the red brand during the past few years.

Lesnar is more comfortable in his character than ever in his WWE run. He’s no longer associated with Paul Heyman. This has allowed him to thrive on the mic. The Beast must return before the 2024 Royal Rumble to give fans another dose of Brock Lesnar entertainment.

#1. Carve his road to WrestleMania 40

The road to WrestleMania begins with the Royal Rumble. The January PLE sets the tone of action for the rest of the year.

Royal Rumble is also the time of the year when every superstar on the roster gets an equal opportunity to fight for a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Lesnar is among a handful of current superstars who’s already had his WrestleMania main event. That said, the Beast still needs to face someone on the Grandest Stage of them All. He could return to WWE in the lead-up to the event to tease his next feud.

