5 Reasons why Gunther should face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40

Gunther versus Brock Lesnar is among the biggest fantasy booked match-ups for WWE WrestleMania 40. Both men have come face-to-face only before, and that was enough to get a huge pop from the crowd at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The Ring General has previously told Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta that he wants to face the Beast in a WWE ring. He has always admired Lesnar for handling himself and the business – even calling the multi-time World Champion his “biggest obstacle.”

"I said that before. I think he's definitely somebody I looked up to. I always admired him for how he handles himself and his business and stuff. For me personally, I think he's my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. If there's a chance that this happens, I would love to do that, of course."

WWE recently dropped a compilation of some of the coolest moments from 2023. The thumbnail featured Gunther and Brock Lesnar’s face-off from the Rumble. That being said, let’s take a look at five reasons why they both should face each other at WWE WrestleMania 40:

#5. Gunther is vocal about facing Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40

You know you want the universe to create the circumstances for something to happen when you are vocal about it. For Gunther, it’s a match against Brock Lesnar at 'Mania next year.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion continues to advocate for a match against The Beast on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, the Austrian said he sees a match against Lesnar as a personal challenge and that he has always considered The Beast as his end boss – a reputation The Ring General has created for himself in WWE.

#4. Both men have been booked as unstoppable monsters

Brock Lesnar has been a dominant force in WWE since 2002. The former NCAA Heavyweight Champion had arguably the greatest rookie year in the company. He won King of the Ring, defeated The Rock in his first world title opportunity, won the Royal Rumble, and main evented WrestleMania 19.

Gunther is also someone who’s taken the WWE Universe by storm. The Austrian made history as the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion. He arrived on the main roster in 2022, captured the Intercontinental Championship within months, and became arguably its greatest holder.

#3. The Beast looks forward to facing The Ring General

Brock Lesnar has a reputation for being a loner. The 46-year-old star has gone on public with his social anxiety. He’s also used his position to influence booking decisions, like causing Vince McMahon to replace Jinder Mahal with AJ Styles for Survivor Series 2017.

That being said, The Beast understands business like no other, and he knows that a match with Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40 would be huge.

In fact, he told Daniel Cormier in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39 that he looked forward to facing The Ring General at some point in his career.

#2. Lesnar is nearing the end of his in-ring career

Brock Lesnar is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. He’s won almost every title in the promotion. He’s a mainstream attraction. Having said that, even the Alpha Male of our Species knows he cannot wrestle forever.

Lesnar told Cormier he thought he had retired from wrestling following his WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Then Vince McMahon called him and convinced him to return at SummerSlam 2021.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that WWE wanted fans to take SummerSlam 2023 as Lesnar’s farewell performance. The Beast lost to Cody Rhodes in their grudge match at the Biggest Party of the Summer. It remains to be seen if he’ll return to WWE next month.

#1. No stage is big enough to hold these gladiators than WrestleMania

WrestleMania is the biggest wrestling event of the year. The Grandest Stage of them All has given fans some of the greatest matches and moments in pro wrestling history. Hogan vs. Andre, The Rock vs. Hogan, Cena vs. Rock - all became iconic at 'Mania.

There’s no bigger event to host Brock Lesnar versus Gunther than WWE WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen if fans will get this clash of titans come April 2024.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar versus Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40?

