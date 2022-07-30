WWE Superstar makes surprising appearance during The Roast of Ric Flair

Ric Flair is wrestling his final match this Sunday night but spent tonight getting roasted at Starrcast by some of his friends.

The 73-year-old will team up with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, on Sunday night in his final match. They will battle AEW/ROH star Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Double J will also be appearing the previous night as the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Street Profits at SummerSlam.

Dolph Ziggler recently made his return to WWE and attacked Money in the Bank winner Theory. As of now, he is not scheduled for a match tomorrow night at SummerSlam, but it will be interesting to see if he interferes during Theory's United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley at the premium live event.

Dolph is also a comedian and appeared tonight during The Roast of Ric Flair. The 42-year-old appeared via satellite and roasted the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Ric Flair on Dolph Ziggler's career in WWE

The Nature Boy spoke about Dolph Ziggler on his podcast last year and had some kind words for the two-time World Heavyweight Champion. Ric claimed that he should be a bigger star but commended Dolph on taking on every role that WWE has given him and doing the best with it.

"He's taken every role they've given him and made it successful. At the end of the day, he's had a twenty-year career, made lots of money, and saved his money. He's on top of the world and doesn't give a sh*t. They call him to do something and he does it." (00:44 - 01:02)

Ric added that Ziggler knows he is better than they give him credit for and can be great when he wants to be. The Nature Boy said that Dolph is happy and that is the most important thing.

"He's happy, that is the most important thing. He goes home happy at night and is not stressed out about it because he knows how good he is." (01:32 01:40)

He admitted that Dolph is not the GOAT (greatest of all time) but is one of those guys that rises above criticism because of his in-ring work.

