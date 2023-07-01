Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens appeared to seriously injured his leg during his title defense on the latest episode of SmackDown.

In the closing moments of the match with Pretty Deadly, Owens hit a Stunner as Sami Zayn landed a Helluva Kick to pick up the win.

As Zayn was getting the pinfall, Owens was seen grasping his lower leg. He was able to stand alongside his tag team partner but seemed to be in pain.

If The Prizefighter is indeed seriously injured, Zayn may need a new partner if he is to keep defending the titles. The following four stars could fill in for Owens if he and Zayn don't relinquish their Championships.

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura has a history with Sami Zayn

Nakamura could come to the rescue if needed

The King of Strong Style has long been a member of SmackDown. That changed when he was drafted to RAW. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were also selected by RAW during the 2023 Draft.

While they are yet to cross paths, Nakamura and Zayn have a storied history on SmackDown. Zayn was aligned with Nakamura and Cesaro at one point. He also won the Intercontinental Championship thanks to some help from The King of Strong Style.

When he was in NXT, Zayn also welcomed Nakamura to the developmental brand. If he needs a reinforcement, Nakamura would be a good selection.

#3 Cody Rhodes has been allied with Zayn this year

While this might be a bit below the expectations for Cody Rhodes, he has been a staunch ally for The Great Liberator.

After securing his own title shot for WrestleMania 39, Rhodes supported Zayn as he was cast out of The Bloodline.

They have come to each other's aid and have even wrestled in six-man tag action with Kevin Owens. Rhodes will need something to keep him busy until he restarts his quest for a major WWE title.

#2 Jey Uso had a tenuous relationship with Sami Zayn

Could Jey Uso return to the title scene to reconcile with Sami Zayn?

He might be embroiled in his own feud at the moment, but a call back to The Bloodline angle could bring Jey Uso back into the fold. Zayn continuously tried to convince Jey that Roman Reigns would cast him out of the family stable.

It took a little longer, but Jey and Jimmy finally separated themselves from The Bloodline. When The Usos still had the Undisputed titles, Zayn filled in for Jimmy to help defend the Championships.

Jey could realize Zayn was right all along and repay the favor by stepping in for Kevin Owens. The possibility could also tear Jey between Zayn and Jimmy if that's the desired direction.

#1 Matt Riddle has an odd relationship with Kevin Owens

Riddle has been a friend to Zayn and Owens many times

Ever since he returned to action, Riddle has been allied with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He backed them up against The Bloodline as the faction pursued the Undisputed Tag titles.

The trio has also battled Imperium and Judgment Day in the last month. Riddle bugs Owens but he might be the guy to fill in for him if he is seriously hurt.

It would be an interesting dynamic if Owens is hurt and still appears on RAW. The two have good comedic chemistry as well. Unless he wins at Money in the Bank, WWE could opt for this route since Riddle wouldn't be tied to his own angle.

