A huge return: Reasons why this WWE Superstar should team up with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

Speculation of Randy Orton forming alliances with Cody Rhodes and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso has fans hyped for the near future.

Orton’s career in WWE is nothing but iconic, and forming a dynamic trio with Rhodes and Jey will surely put their rivals on notice. If such a scenario comes to fruition, this alliance promises to deliver compelling narratives that would pique the interest of both fans and pundits. Additionally, it would set the stage for thrilling matches that are expected to be topics of discussion within the wrestling community.

Here are some of the reasons why The Viper should align himself with The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey.

#5. Randy Orton’s rivalry with John Cena

Another championship run for Randy Orton? (Image credits: wwe.com)

Randy Orton’s storied rivalry with current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena remains one of the most notable in WWE history. With the former’s loss at this year’s Backlash, his return has been highly anticipated, and he is expected to get even.

Orton aligning himself with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso would amplify this feud, creating compelling narratives that are expected to be huge draws. Their combined star power promises intense encounters and dramatic moments.

#4. Orton’s familiarity with Logan Paul

Randy Orton’s prior encounters with Logan Paul have shown his versatility against the new generation of Superstars. This makes his return to WWE and his joining Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso highly anticipated.

Such a team-up would position Orton to counter The Maverick’s influence by creating compelling narratives that fuse the former’s veteran genius and the latter’s contemporary flair. The potential for the Orton-Rhodes-Uso faction to dominate against Paul and John Cena has fueled excitement among fans.

#3. The alliance with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso could prompt John Cena to recruit a third man

John Cena and Logan Paul (Image credits: wwe.com)

Fans might recall that the recently concluded Saturday Night’s Main Event saw Cody Rhodes confirming a tag team match against John Cena and Logan Paul. But what if Randy Orton gets added to the mix? As mentioned in the previous entry, this could lead to the 17-time World Champion looking for a third member for his team, turning his match against Rhodes and Jey into a six-man tag.

If this happens, Cena might tap the services of the Superstars he came across/feuded with previously. A case in point is Austin Theory, whom he put over at WrestleMania 39.

The Orton angle in the aforementioned tag match will certainly change the course of the storyline and could lead to another narrative if WWE decides to push through with it.

#2. Orton’s return could pave the way for a heel turn

Randy Orton’s return to join Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso could set the stage for another heel turn.

Such a possibility underscores the need for his anticipated comeback, as their initial team-up would captivate the WWE Universe before the shocking twist. It would result in a compelling rivalry, drawing massive attention from fans.

Orton is known for being one of the most cunning heels in WWE history, and turning to the dark side anew will indeed change the course of the narrative, not to mention diverting fans’ attention from Cena to him.

#1. It could also lead to Orton challenging Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Four letters, one word, YEET!

Randy Orton's return to WWE, potentially teaming up with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, could lead to a significant heel turn. This would position him to challenge Jey for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Orton's unpredictability is a significant factor that contributes to him being one of the most dangerous heels in WWE. If they do form a trio, it will be hard to predict when he will ultimately disclose his true intentions. When that moment arrives, Jey will be facing a formidable challenge in his title defense.

