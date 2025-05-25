Will Cody Rhodes pay the price? Possible consequences for ruining John Cena’s plans at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Cody Rhodes saving Jey Uso from John Cena’s attack during his match against Logan Paul at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event was one of the show's main highlights.
While the WWE Universe rejoices at The American Nightmare's return after his WrestleMania 41 loss, the 17-time world champion might not let Rhodes’ interference slip through. The former champion’s action has amplified their rivalry and added another layer to their storyline.
WWE fans are already anticipating Cena’s next move, considering how unpredictable the champ has been since turning heel. Whatever it is, The American Nightmare should watch his back, as these could be the possible consequences he might face for his recent actions.
#4. Prohibited from challenging John Cena as long as he is the champion
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
Cody Rhodes might get slapped with a sanction banning him from challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship throughout his reign.
Imposing such a restriction on Rhodes to protect the 17-time champion's run would heighten the stakes. If such a prohibition pushes through, it will likely serve as a narrative tool to emphasize Cena’s dominance and influence within the promotion.
Blocking The American Nightmare's chances at a potential redemption arc will add depth to their rivalry and intrigue toward what Rhodes might do to work his way around such a predicament.
#3. A backstage assault on Cody Rhodes may occur before their match at Money in the Bank
Backstage assaults are just one of the vicious ways of getting even with one’s opponent in WWE. It is plausible that John Cena might pull one off on Cody Rhodes, and he might do it before they go at it at the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE.
As mentioned, Cena could try to get even with Rhodes and do whatever it takes to achieve it. Carrying it out successfully will either leave Rhodes unable to compete, thus derailing his momentum, or rile him up even more.
Cody Rhodes has been on the receiving end of backstage assaults before and has always persevered to come out on top. It will be interesting to see if he could do that again if Cena ambushes Rhodes in the coming weeks.
#2. Jey Uso gets attacked
Reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, whom Cody Rhodes declared as his tag partner against John Cena and Logan Paul, could also become a target. WWE fans witnessed Cena almost costing Uso the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. However, Rhodes' return thwarted Cena's plans.
Jey Uso may have survived the onslaught, but Cena, driven by his agenda, could be waiting for the perfect opportunity to attack the Yeet Man again.
#1. Cody Rhodes gets suspended as per The Rock’s orders
The Rock may be a no-show in WWE, but he could be working behind the scenes and could be very much involved with what is going on between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. As retaliation for Rhodes' interference, The Final Boss could use his powers to suspend The American Nightmare.
Being a member of the TKO Board of Directors, The Rock is powerful enough to influence major decisions in WWE, including suspending Cody Rhodes for his actions at SNME.
Opting to suspend who many consider the face of the company would result in fan outrage while simultaneously keeping them guessing about what could happen next in the feud between Rhodes and Cena.