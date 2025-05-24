4 WWE Superstars who can replace Travis Scott in the rumored John Cena-Logan Paul trio

A heel team consisting of John Cena, Logan Paul, and Travis Scott facing Cody Rhodes and The Usos at this year's Money in the Bank has been making the rounds as of late.

Ad

Those who had heard the rumored pitch did not like it, pointing out how this came out of nowhere. Further, fans at the time heavily criticized Scott's WrestleMania 41 appearance, believing that its execution was mishandled.

If WWE's Creative pushes through with it, they might want to reconsider at least the inclusion of the famed rapper in the match and replace him with any of these WWE Superstars.

#4. Drew McIntyre could align with the John Cena-Logan Paul team-up

Pain coming up! (Image credits: wwe.com)

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

The multi-time world champion Drew McIntyre could be a plausible replacement for Travis Scott for that rumored six-man tag team match at Money in the Bank.

Ad

Trending

His dominance inside the ring and commanding presence make him a formidable addition to John Cena and Logan Paul's trio. The Scottish Warrior has a rich history of amazing matches against industry greats. Most notable was his Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk at Bad Blood in 2024.

Additionally, his connection with The Rock, who gifted him with a ceremonial sword, aligns him with high-profile stars, making him a natural fit.

Ad

#3. Carmelo Hayes

Expand Tweet

Ad

SmackDown's Carmelo Hayes will certainly offer dynamic energy to join John Cena and Logan Paul's rumored wrestling trio.

His WWE run is on a constant rise due to his impressive in-ring skills and natural charisma, which get him tapped in exciting and high-profile matches. This makes him a compelling replacement for Travis Scott.

His youth and agility will complement the 17-time World Champion's presence and The Maverick's social media influence.

#2. Austin Theory

Ad

Former Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory will bring attitude and athletic prowess if the rumored team of John Cena and Logan Paul comes to fruition. Like Paul, he too has the ability to generate heat as a heel, which aligns well with the group's potential dynamic, making him an ideal replacement for Travis Scott.

Theory's experience in high-stakes matches and impressive mic skills during promos will certainly help build up the storyline if WWE's Creative decides to proceed with the match against Cody Rhodes and The Usos.

Ad

#1. R-Truth could also replace Travis Scott in the rumored trio

Ad

Yes, R-Truth could also become John Cena and Logan Paul's third member, replacing Travis Scott. Despite taking on a comedic persona in WWE, his unpredictability and decades of in-ring work will also contribute significantly to the rumored team-up.

Cena and Truth are scheduled to brawl it out this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. The latter promised to "beat Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" into the former. A surprising twist could happen after the match, leading to him aligning with his childhood hero.

Truth's versatility and in-ring reliability ensure the rumored faction will pique fans' interest as they muse how things would play out between him and Cena if Creative opts to continue the rumored trio's narrative.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More