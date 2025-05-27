Will John Cena ditch Logan Paul? WWE Superstars who could replace The Maverick

John Cena and Logan Paul will team up at Money in the Bank 2025 to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. At Saturday Night’s Main Event, the former Undisputed WWE Champion issued a challenge to the heels alongside the World Heavyweight Champion.

Cena will compete in his final Money in the Bank this year. Hence, fans have shared mixed reactions to his partnership with the social media celebrity. While it is evident how exceptional an in-ring talent Logan Paul is, the Last Real Champion might still consider other options. Here are four stars who could combine forces with Cena at Money in the Bank:

#4. John Cena might recruit Carmelo Hayes

Hayes on SmackDown (Image credits: wwe.com)

Carmelo Hayes is known for his in-ring ability and is one of SmackDown’s fastest-rising superstars. Therefore, John Cena might consider choosing him as his tag partner for the upcoming match at this year’s Money in the Bank.

Hayes is currently a heel, which will work well with Cena’s villainous persona. Melo's rivalry against fellow WWE Superstar Andrade captured fans' interest and showcased his true potential. This proved that the blue brand did not go wrong in signing him.

#3. Austin Theory

A-Town Down Under’s Austin Theory could be on his way to becoming a babyface. However, he could have one last hurrah as a heel if John Cena chooses him to be his tag partner instead of Logan Paul for the tag team match at Money in the Bank.

Thanks to his heel tactics, Theory retained the WWE United States Championship against Cena at WrestleMania 39. The bout may have been controversial, but the upstart secured an all-important win against the Last Real Champion. Given Theory's potential, Cena could recruit him as his tag team partner.

#2. Trick Williams could replace Logan Paul

NXT’s Trick Williams made history at this year’s Battleground as he became the first active WWE Superstar to win the TNA World Championship. The historic win showcased his main-event caliber, and this could catch the attention of John Cena.

Despite playing a heel character, Trick Williams is still as charismatic as ever. Also, his athleticism inside the ring will certainly be of significant help to Cena if the 17-time world champion chooses him to be his tag team partner instead of Logan Paul.

#1. R-Truth

R-Truth, in a losing effort, recently slugged it out with John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX. In a promo before the match, Truth said he would “beat hustle, loyalty, and respect” into the Last Real Champion.

Despite their recent showdown, Truth stands as a compelling choice to be Cena's tag team partner. In a shocking twist, he could replace Logan Paul at Money in the Bank.

Truth is universally loved backstage. His recent program with Cena demonstrated the duo's strong chemistry, and many fans want to see more of it. The Undisputed WWE Champion initially hesitated in hitting Truth with his championship belt at SNME. This might mean that Truth might still have a role in Cena’s heel journey.

