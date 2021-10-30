5 WWE betrayals that lacked impact

WWE does not rely on in-ring action. The superstars, interconnected through stories, often surprise the audience through various twists and turns. One of the more famous examples of such turns is the dissolution of partnerships or tag teams by betrayal.

Some of the more notable examples include Eddie Guerrero's betrayal of Rey Mysterio, the implosion of SHIELD, Shawn Michaels attacking Marty Janetty at a barbershop, and Andre The Giant's heel turn. These, alongside several other moments of betrayal, are considered memorable in WWE history.

But not all treachery turns out to be infamous. Some were forgotten by fans in a matter of months, primarily due to no wrestler gaining anything from the storyline surprise. Here is a list of five betrayals in WWE history that failed to create an impact.

#5 The break-up of former WWE Tag Team Champions The Prime Time Players

The Prime Time Players were hardly seen as a serious threat to the Tag Team Championships when they broke up. They had worked as a babyface team for a few months following the real-life coming out of Darren Young. However, Titus O'Neil viciously attacked his partner, bringing an end to the team's run.

The matches between former partners were dull and without intrigue. WWE promptly decided to bring back the tag team in 2016, but not before letting O'Neil languish as part of the Slater Gator. The team's second run did not end on such a sour note as they quietly dissolved.

