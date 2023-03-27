A massive heel turn, an unexpected ally- 5 potential swerves WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just a week away now. The Biggest Event of the Year will air live on April 1st and 2nd from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Stamford-based company has announced 13 high-profile matches for the event so far. The Show of Shows will witness Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a dream showdown.

Furthermore, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship are also scheduled for the event. Fans will also witness some huge names such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge and more in action at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Given that it's the biggest premium live event of the year, the company could be planning some major twists and turns for WrestleMania 39. Fans can expect a few potential swerves to rock SoFi Stadium next weekend.

In this piece, we take a look at five such swerves that could happen at WrestleMania Hollywood.

#5. Chad Gable turns on Otis at WrestleMania 39

Alpha Academy will take on The Viking Raiders, The Street Profits and Braun Strowman & Ricochet in a WrestleMania showcase fatal four-way match at The Show of Shows. However, things may not end too well for Chad Gable and Otis as the beloved team could potentially split at the event.

Given how WWE has been teasing Otis's inclusion in Maximum Male Models over the last few weeks, the creative team could have Maxxine make an appearance during the bout to distract the 330-pounder, costing Alpha Academy the match.

An irate Gable could then blame Otis for the loss before turning on him.

#4. Bobby Lashley helps Omos defeat Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is set to lock horns with Omos at WrestleMania 39. However, the possibility of Bobby Lashley making his presence felt during the match can't be ruled out.

While a potential match between Lashley and Bray Wyatt was rumored at WrestleMania, it could not come to fruition due to Wyatt's "physical issue". The All Mighty will now feature in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at The Show of Shows.

Nonetheless, WWE could have Lashley show up during Lesnar's match to cost him a win. This angle would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential grudge match between The Beast and The All Mighty.

#3. Gangrel helps Edge defeat Finn Balor

Edge will lock horns with Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. While potential interference from The Judgment Day seems likely in the match, the Rated-R superstar could have an ally of his own.

Recent reports have revealed that WWE is planning to have Gangrel return at WrestleMania 39. The vampire will reportedly be a part of Edge's entrance. For those unaware, the 54-year-old star was the leader of 'The Brood' - a faction which initially featured Edge and Christian.

The creative team could have Gangrel play a key role in helping his former partner prevail over Balor at The Show of Shows.

#2. The Rock costs Roman Reigns his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The Rock was rumored to be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but that couldn't happen due to The People's Champion not being available for the encounter. However, fans have been speculating about The Brahma Bull's potential return at The Show of Shows.

The Great One vs. The Head of the Table is undoubtedly one of the biggest dream matches the Stamford-based company could put together at the moment. Hence, the possibility of WWE saving the dream showdown between the pair for a later date can't be ruled out.

If that's the case, the company could have The Brahma Bull return at The Show of Shows to lay down the foundations for the same. The Rock could interfere in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to cost Roman Reigns his championships.

#1. Randy Orton returns; turns on Cody Rhodes

While Cody Rhodes is the favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, things may not end too well for him at the event as his celebrations could be cut short by a returning Randy Orton.

A recent report revealed that Orton will be in LA over WrestleMania weekend. This has led many to believe that the company is planning to have The Viper return to WWE on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Meanwhile, Xero News has reported that The Viper could return as a heel. Given the recent reports, the company could be planning a major swerve for The Show of Shows.

Orton could make a blockbuster return following The American Nightmare's win at WrestleMania. The Viper could then lay waste to Rhodes to plant the seeds for a potential feud.

Should Randy Orton return and turn on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39? Should The Rock cost Roman Reigns his titles at the event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

