Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have had two intense matches, each star notching a win. The former defeated The Beast at Backlash, while Lesnar topped The American Nightmare at Night of Champions.

Lesnar forced Rhodes to pass out instead of tapping out while locked in the Kimura Lock. That type of finish furthers the thought that the losing star was so tough that they refused to tap out.

The rubber match will likely take place at the upcoming SummerSlam event. There have been reports claiming the third showdown between the two stars will have a "rare stipulation" that hasn't been used in a while.

If that is the case, then some possibilities are off the table. A Hell in a Cell match is usually utilized to end a feud. There have also been Last Man Standing matches and several No Disqualification bouts over the last few years.

What rare stipulation could be in the cards for SummerSlam? Here are four possibilities for the final battle between The Beast and The American Nightmare.

#4 An Ambulance Match would send one star to the hospital

Ambulances have a storied history in pro wrestling.

There hasn't been an Ambulance Match on the main roster since 2020. In that contest, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended his title against Randy Orton. The Legend Killer set his sights on The Scottish Warrior by attacking inactive WWE Legends like Christian, the Big Show, and Ric Flair.

This stipulation would work because both men have injured the other to varying extents. Cody Rhodes busted Lesnar open in Puerto Rico while Lesnar nearly broke Rhodes' arm at Night of Champions.

This stipulation would also protect the loser from suffering a pinfall loss. NXT has recently used this match (Damon Kemp vs. Julius Creed), but the main roster hasn't.

#3 Cody Rhodes could battle Brock Lesnar in an Unsanctioned match

Brock Lesnar would want to leave Cody Rhodes lying again in an Unsanctioned Match.

NXT has had a few Unsanctioned Matches in the last few years. Johnny Gargano returned to battle Grayson Waller this year. Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly did battle before both left for AEW.

On the main roster, the last few Unsanctioned matches were between two top stars. In 2020, The Big Show faced Randy Orton, while at WrestleMania 33, Seth Rollins fought with Triple H. Drew McIntyre also faced Jey Uso in one on SmackDown three years ago.

Due to the violent nature of this feud, this stipulation might be the way to go. The loser of the match would be protected because Unsanctioned matches don't technically count against a wrestler's "record." Lesnar could take an extended break, while Cody Rhodes could move on to title pursuits.

#2 The violence could be settled in a First Blood match

Due to WWE being in the PG era for much of the last decade, this stipulation hasn't been utilized as much as No DQ matches. Since 2008, WWE has been hesitant to overly use blood.

AEW, on the other hand, has someone bleed almost every week on Dynamite or Rampage. The First Blood stipulation is rare and has usually been brought out only for intense WWE feuds.

There haven't been many feuds as violent or brutal as Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar. Both men have looked strong at various points. Lesnar has already bled, as has Rhodes. The stipulation wouldn't likely be used again soon, but WWE was just merged with the UFC.

#1 A Bull Rope match is a Rhodes' family specialty

The Rhodes Family knows a thing or two about strap/bull rope matches.

Cody Rhodes' presentation is very steeped in his family history. His nickname is a play on The American Dream, and in AEW, he used many of his father's booking tactics.

One match he brought back was a Dog Collar match. For his rubber match with Lesnar, however, he might go to a Bull rope match. Dusty Rhodes had several of these matches throughout his career.

Since Cody Rhodes is trying to "finish the story" by winning a title his family never did, it would make sense to utilize a stipulation his family is notorious for using. There have been a few strap matches and dog collar matches in WWE.

Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin had a dog collar match a few years ago. Daniel Bryan and the Fiend battled in a Strap match in 2020. However, A Bull rope Match hasn't occurred since 2007, when Orton fought none other than Dusty Rhodes.

