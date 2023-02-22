A rivalry renewed, controversial champion returns - 5 better opponents for Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins looks set to take on Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 in a few weeks. Although the bout is yet to be announced officially, many fans have raised their eyebrows at the match selection for this year's event.

Rollins is easily one of the best wrestlers on WWE's main roster at present, and his current character is one of the most over. Meanwhile, Logan Paul has wrestled a handful of matches for the company and has already performed at WrestleMania. Still, there are many other options for The Visionary on the current roster that could give him the bout he deserves.

#5. CM Punk

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Seth Rollins On CM Punk: I Don't Like Phil, He's A Jerk; Stay Away, You Cancer dlvr.it/ShbGNr Seth Rollins On CM Punk: I Don't Like Phil, He's A Jerk; Stay Away, You Cancer dlvr.it/ShbGNr

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been feuding for so long that it's unclear if the two men hate each other in real life or if Rollins is still pushing for a match between the two. When Punk returned to WWE Backstage in 2016, Rollins pushed for a bout against the star, but the idea was allegedly turned down.

Rollins recently had some shoot comments about CM Punk, whose current contract status with AEW is unknown. If Punk can make it to WrestleMania and give Seth Rollins another huge match, it would make up for him losing out on the main event.

#4. Solo Sikoa

Interestingly, Solo Sikoa wasn't at Elimination Chamber since he heeded Roman Reigns' advice to stay home and not get involved in his match. Sikoa has been one of Reigns' most loyal followers since joining forces with his cousin at Clash at the Castle 2022. Hence, he deserves a WrestleMania moment as well.

If Seth Rollins was still in the storyline with Roman Reigns, he could have decided to go after Solo Sikoa and take down The Bloodline one man at a time. After all, Rollins holds a win over Roman Reigns and is yet to be handed the rematch he deserves.

#3. Sami Zayn

Why is Seth Rollins not more annoyed about the Sami Zayn situation? He was screwed out of a WrestleMania main event by Logan Paul but has a win over Roman Reigns. Hence, he should be able to cash in on it to be added to that main event match.

Zayn had his shot and lost, so Rollins could have confronted him, claiming he had no place in that main event. They could have faced off with the winner being added to the title match. It seems like the fairest option since a win for Cody Rhodes would mean Rollins no longer has a link to those championships.

#2. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Bayley and Logan Paul

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



WOAH…



#WWERAW “The only reason he [Seth Rollins] married you is because he knocked you up." - Bayley to Becky LynchWOAH… “The only reason he [Seth Rollins] married you is because he knocked you up." - Bayley to Becky LynchWOAH…#WWERAW

Before WWE decided to bring back Lita and have Becky Lynch pushed into the Women's Tag Team Championship picture, it appeared that The Man's feud was about to include her husband.

The couple has noted that they haven't enjoyed working together in the past, but it would be a dream for any pair to wrestle together at WrestleMania. If Bayley could convince Logan Paul to team with her and take out WWE's power couple, it could have been a WrestleMania-worthy contest.

Instead, it appears that WWE has bigger plans for all three stars, which could include the return of Trish Stratus.

#1. Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins wanted to main event WrestleMania, and it's still one of the worst things about WWE that he hasn't been able to do so. The former world champion has been one of WWE's most consistent performers and deserves to be one of the names on the list of main eventers.

As noted, he holds a win over Roman Reigns, and many fans believe that WWE would revisit their feud, but it is yet to happen. Rollins is so over that fans sing his theme as he approaches the ring. While Cody Rhodes has an emotional story to push him into WrestleMania, Rollins has a legitimate claim to Reigns' title and deserves to be in that match.

Do you think the match against Logan Paul is best for business for Seth Rollins? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

