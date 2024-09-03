CM Punk may have tried to move on from Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW, but McIntyre had other ideas. After The Best in the World staked his claim to a shot at Gunther, The Scottish Warrior ruined his celebration.

The former WWE Champion blasted Punk with several Claymores. He also ripped apart Punk's cherished bracelet. McIntyre wasn't done, however, as he attacked Punk while he was being stretchered to an ambulance.

The Voice of the Voiceless was left bloodied. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has hand his hands full with Drew McIntyre and could punish The Scottish Warrior in one of the next five ways.

#5. An administrative punishment like a fine or suspension

The most standard storyline punishment in wrestling is a fine or suspension. Some stars don't care how much they are fined and continue to act out. A suspension is necessary when an act is repeated or egregious.

McIntyre has repeatedly disobeyed Pearce's edicts. He suspended McIntyre once, but it was quickly lifted, as most wrestling suspensions are. Since The Scottish Warrior upped his attack, Pearce may 'suspend' McIntyre until a few weeks before Bad Blood.

The feud is heading toward a third installment and definitive ending at the event and may even take place in Hell in a Cell or another gimmick match. Suspending Drew will keep him off RAW for a few weeks.

#4. No more title opportunities on RAW

McIntyre has earned several Championship opportunities in 2024. He won the Elimination Chamber match to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 and won. His hubris cost him the title five minutes later.

The former WWE Champ also earned a shot at Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle, but Punk cost him a win. On the same night, he even won the Money in the Bank contract and attempted to cash in.

Since McIntyre has been unsuccessful in his pursuits, Pearce could inform Drew that he won't receive any more title shots until Punk gets his shot. Calling out Gunther would be Punk's first chance at a title since his return. Drew would probably interfere in the match anyway.

#3. Adam Pearce sends Drew to NXT

When McIntyre returned to WWE after a stint in IMPACT Wrestling, he started in NXT. He eventually won the Championship and later made his way to RAW.

Many main-roster stars, including Natalya, Baron Corbin, Apollo Crews, and Michin, have made the journey to NXT. Since he's tired of dealing with Drew, Pearce could work out a deal with NXT GM Ava.

It would bring some fresh faces to RAW while providing a huge former Champion to NXT. That would help stars like Oba Femi, Lexis King, and others grow. McIntyre also wouldn't bully Ava since she's a woman and the daughter of the Rock.

#2. Adam Pearce puts Drew on a plane to Japan

Due to current working relationships with other promotions, Pearce may send McIntyre out of the country.

WWE has worked with Pro Wrestling Noah over the last two years, sending Charlie Dempsey, AJ Styles, and Tavion Heights to compete for the promotion.

Pearce may be so exasperated with what to do that he works out a deal for Drew to work out his frustrations overseas. When he's ready and composed, McIntyre can return to WWE. It would also help stretch out the third meeting in the heated feud.

#1. You're Fired! (In storyline)

The biggest thing Pearce could do to punish Drew McIntyre for the brutal assault on CM Punk on RAW is to fire The Scottish Warrior. It would obviously be an angle since McIntyre would never really be fired for doing what wrestlers do.

That decision could force McIntyre to bring legal sanctions against Pearce and WWE for unlawful termination. It would add another strange layer to one of wrestling's hottest feuds.

Getting fired would also allow Drew to show up on RAW and be arrested like so many stars in the past. Becky Lynch, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena have all been taken away in handcuffs. Punk would then probably plead with Pearce to re-hire his hated enemy so they could end their feud in the ring.

