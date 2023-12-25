Absent superstar to finally make major television return? - 5 WWE stars who could join Bobby Lashley's faction in 2024

A new faction formed in 2023 that many WWE fans had high hopes for. Following the end of The Hurt Business and any hope of the stable re-forming, Bobby Lashley created a new group with two incredibly popular stars in Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

While it took some time to begin finding their chemistry, Lashley got the pair new suits and encouraged a meaner and more aggressive attitude. The Street Profits did as directed, but for some reason, the stable hasn't quite taken off to the degree that many fans would have hoped.

There's a chance the group is simply missing a key ingredient of some kind. Sometimes a stable needs just the right person to take them to the next level and whatever Lashley's group is could be yet another example of exactly that.

This article will take a look at a handful of SmackDown and NXT performers who could potentially join The All Mighty's group in 2024. This includes a former NXT Champion, two underutilized performers who need a restart, and even an absent talent rumored for the stable. Who might join Lashley's side in the next 12 months?

Below are five WWE stars who could join Bobby Lashley's faction in 2024.

#5. B-Fab & #4. Ashante "Thee" Adonis need a role in WWE

B-Fab with Megan Morant

Hit Row was a faction that first began taking off on WWE NXT. It began at live events with Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab. Eventually, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott followed and the stable began appearing on NXT. This eventually led them to the main roster.

Unfortunately, Hit Row was released almost immediately. They were then brought back, sans Swerve, in 2022, but Top Dolla was let go for a second time earlier this year. This leads B-Fab and Ashante without any clear direction in WWE.

Interestingly, B-Fab has been seen talking to Bobby Lashley on SmackDown on more than one occasion. There's a chance the company is planting seeds for both herself and Adonis to eventually join the stable at some point in early 2024. It could add a new element or two to a popular trio.

#3. Odyssey Jones was rumored to join the faction

Odyssey Jones is an intense and powerful superstar. He is far from the most experienced performer in WWE, as he's only been in the industry for what amounts to a handful of years, but you can't teach size and strength. Odyssey has both of those in spades.

Interestingly, Jones was drafted to WWE Monday Night RAW in the 2023 Draft. Despite that, he is yet to officially make his full-time debut on the brand. Instead, he has been working dark matches and live events with SmackDown, seemingly indicating that he is headed for the blue brand.

There were rumors that Jones was being considered for Bobby's group throughout much of the stable's run in 2023. While that hasn't come to fruition, the idea isn't necessarily a dead issue. Jones could still join Bobby, Montez, and Angelo at some point in 2024.

#2. Cameron Grimes is lost in the shuffle

Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes is one of the most frustratingly underutlized performers in all of WWE today. He started his career in the company on NXT where he won both the Million Dollar Championship and the North American Championship.

The Carolina Caveman's success on NXT led to him joining the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft. He was selected by the blue brand and picked up momentum early with a quick victory over Baron Corbin. Unfortunately, his moment almost immediately fizzled out afterwards.

Something has to be done with the former NXT North American Champion. If Grimes can pull off a suit and some shades, perhaps Lashley can give Cameron the mean streak needed to succeed on Friday Night SmackDown.

#1. Carmelo Hayes will likely be called up soon

Carmelo Hayes is the future of WWE. Despite not being a particularly imposing athlete, few have the agility and grace of The A-Champion. His skillset has led him to win both the NXT Championship and the North American Championship throughout his time on the white & gold brand.

The unbelievably talented Carmelo recently appeared on a handful of WWE Friday Night SmackDown shows. He took part in the United States Championship Tournament. He defeated Grayson Waller in the opening round, but unfortunately lost to Kevin Owens during the most recent episode of the blue brand.

While Carmelo's loss will surely be discouraging, his future is bright. Many believe Hayes will be main roster-bound full-time in 2024. If that happens, he could end up joining Bobby's group. Hayes and the trio have been seen together in the past, so the move makes sense.

