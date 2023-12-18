WWE scrapped plans to add to Bobby Lashley's SmackDown stable - Reports

WWE reportedly scrapped plans for a 29-year-old superstar to debut in Bobby Lashley's faction on SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley has formed a new faction with The Street Profits on the blue brand. The trio hasn't accomplished much yet on SmackDown, and The Street Profits recently lost their opportunity at the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were defeated by The Judgment Day on the November 24 episode of SmackDown.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the promotion turned down a superstar making his debut in the faction. Odyssey Jones was drafted by WWE RAW earlier this year but has not appeared on television yet.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful stated that there was a pitch for Odyssey Jones to join the faction at one point, but it never came to fruition on WWE television. Sapp added that Jones continues to go on the road with the promotion and has been teaming with Cameron Grimes against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller at recent live events.

Bill Apter is concerned about the future of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently admitted that he was concerned for the future of Bobby Lashley's faction on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Bill Apter stated that The Street Profits' partnership with Bobby Lashley has been underwhelming. Apter claimed that The Street Profits are even less noticeable now than before joining the faction.

"I like the Street Profits. I like what they were before this whole gimmick thing. They were a good wrestling team. We thought they were going to split up and be singles. I'm not sure [that] I really love this whole gimmick they have got here. I don't know where it's going. But they are so talented in the ring, and this whole thing that they are doing with Lashley. I don't know; I think it has lowered them rather than making them more noticeable," explained Bill Apter. [37:20 – 38:20]

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits still have the potential to be a very entertaining faction on WWE television. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the group in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

