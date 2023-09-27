Absent WWE Superstar teases comeback after more than 4 months 

An absent WWE Superstar has resurfaced online and teased a potential comeback.

Dexter Lumis has not appeared on WWE RAW since the Battle Royal on May 15th to determine Gunther's opponent for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Mustafa Ali won the Battle Royal but went on to lose to The Ring General at the premium live event and was released from the company on September 21st. Mace and Mansoor eliminated Lumis in the Battle Royal, but both superstars were also a part of the WWE releases this week.

Earlier today, Lumis responded to a backstage interview with Bronson Reed following his impressive victory over Otis last night on WWE RAW. Reed said that he wants more competition and that more superstars need to beef up in the locker room. Lumis reacted to the promo with the skull emoji, as seen in his post below.

Indi Hartwell reacted to Lumis' post and hilariously told him to give Reed the meat.

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Dexter Lumis should be a part of The Judgment Day

Former WWE writer Vince Russo once suggested that Dexter Lumis join The Judgment Day faction.

The Judgment Day is an incredibly popular group on RAW that has helped Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor become household names among wrestling fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW earlier this year, Vince Russo suggested that Lumis and Johnny Gargano join the group. Russo added that Lumis was money, but the promotion just had him standing on television.

"I am always thinking about the casual fans. I am watching Gargano in the ring and I am watching Dexter Lumis on the outside, who's the money here? The money here is Dexter Lumis and not Johnny Gargano. Lumis is the money and he's standing on the outside doing nothing," Vince Russo said. (44:21 - 44:44)

Bronson Reed was released by the company in 2021 but made his return last year as The Miz battled Dexter Lumis in a Ladder match. Reed helped The Miz pick up the victory, and only time will tell if Lumis is still out for revenge on the big man.

