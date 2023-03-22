WWE veteran believes Bray Wyatt and three other stars should be a part of Judgment Day (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt is one of the most popular WWE superstars right now because of his unique and unpredictable character. In his own way, Dexter Lumis is quite unique as well. Former writer Vince Russo believes the Eater of the Worlds, Dexter, Karrion Kross and Aleister Black would be great fits for The Judgment Day.

Dexter Lumis was in Johnny Gargano's corner on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. The former NXT Champion took on Dominik Mysterio in singles action but came up short despite Lumis's presence at ringside.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Dexter Lumis should get a better push than Gargano as he could draw more money.

"I am always thinking about the casual fans. I am watching Gargano in the ring and I am watching Dexter Lumis on the outside, who's the money here? The money here is Dexter Lumis and not Johnny Gargano. Lumis is the money and he's standing on the outside doing nothing," Vince Russo said. (44:21 - 44:44)

Russo continued:

"Lumis, Kross, Bray Wyatt, Aleister Black, right? Four guys we can't figure out and you got Finn Balor in Judgment Day? That's your Judgment Day. Those four guys are your Judgment Day, not Rey, not Dominik. How do you swing and miss on those guys?" Vince Russo said. (45:25 - 45:56)

What has Dexter Lumis been up to in WWE since his return?

Dexter Lumis was surprisingly released from WWE on April 29, 2022. He made his return on the August 8, 2022 episode of RAW. He was present in the crowd at the end of a match between AJ Styles and the Miz and was arrested in storyline.

He feuded with the Miz before reuniting with his kayfabe wife Indi Hartwell, then was arrested again. Lumis distracted the Miz during his steel cage match against Bobby Lashley, costing the former WWE Champion the US title.

Their feud came to an end on the December 19 episode of RAW when Lumis lost to the Miz in a ladder match following interference from the returning Bronson Reed. Since then, he has reunited with Johnny Gargano on the red brand.

Their latest tag team match came on the March 13, 2023 episode of RAW when Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio defeated Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano.

