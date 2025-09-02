Active WWE Hall of Famer to help CM Punk instead of AJ Lee against The Vision? Exploring potential twist

At Clash in Paris, CM Punk battled LA Knight, Jey Uso, and the reigning champion, Seth Rollins, in a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Sadly, Punk was pinned by Rollins to retain the gold, thanks to Becky Lynch, who attacked The Second City Saint with a low blow.

The following night on RAW in Paris, CM Punk called out Seth Rollins to the ring after waiting for the latter at the entrance of the arena. However, Becky Lynch came out using Rollins' music and walked down to the ring to confront Punk. After a heated exchange between the two, The Visionary waltzed out onto the entrance stage and told The Second City Saint to come to him and say whatever he had to say.

CM Punk tried avoiding The Man, but she kept blocking his path. He then found a way to go around her, but Rollins walked away. As Punk turned, he received numerous slaps from Lynch, who continued to take shots at the Chicago native even as he left the ring. Given this angle, fans now expect AJ Lee to return and confront Becky Lynch. However, in a shocking twist, Nikki Bella might step in instead to help The Second City Saint handle Becky while he focuses on The Vision.

Becky Lynch defeated the Hall of Famer last Sunday at Clash in Paris to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship. While Nikki has seemingly not forgotten about it, in a shocking twist, she could step in to confront Lynch for her unruly actions against CM Punk. If this happens, it may intensify their rivalry and possibly give the veteran another shot at Becky's title.

However, while this angle might sound promising, it is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see what happens to Beck Lynch following her actions against Punk.

CM Punk to ask for a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza?

If the above scenario plays out, CM Punk might ask for a rematch against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella would potentially seek her rematch with Beck Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

To avoid any interruption during the match, Punk could request a Steel Cage match. If this happens, there is a possibility that The Second City Saint would finally dethrone The Visionary and become a champion again.

That said, this angle is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

