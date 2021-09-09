When did Adam Cole debut on NXT?

Adam Cole shocked everyone by making his AEW debut at All Out 2021. Before appearing in AEW, Cole was an active superstar on WWE's NXT.

Multiple sources confirmed that Adam Cole had signed with NXT on August 17, 2017. Cole debuted at NXT at TakeOver: Brooklyn III on August 19. He attacked the newly crowned NXT Champion - Drew McIntyre.

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly also debuted on the same night and aligned themselves with Adam Cole. The trio was officially named 'The Undisputed ERA,' and later became one of the greatest NXT factions of all time.

A brief history of Adam Cole's NXT career

Man put together a flawless 4 year run, is attached to some of the key moments in WWE history despite not leaving nxt, put his friend over on the way out, and is now gone to build another legacy elsewhere.



I’m super super excited for him. #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/J2QLlLTimc — Dan 🇮🇪 (@danthegrapsfan) September 6, 2021

After debuting and attacking Drew McIntyre, the former Bullet Club member continued as a heel alongside The Undisputed Era. The trio faced 'Sanity' and the team of Roderic Strong and 'Authors of Pain' in the first-ever NXT WarGames match at TakeOver: WarGames. Cole picked up the win for his team.

At TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018, Adam Cole became the first-ever NXT North American Champion after winning a ladder match. He also defended the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Kyle O'Reilly. After a 133-day title reign, Cole lost his NXT North American Title to Ricochet.

Adam Cole won his first-ever NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXV by defeating Johnny Gargano. He became the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history.

During this title reign, he had intense rivalries with the likes of Tomasso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and Velveteen Dream. After 396 days, Cole's title reign ended when Keith Lee defeated him at The Great American Bash 2020.

Cole then transitioned to being a face and had a rivalry with Pat McAfee. Alongside The Undisputed Era, he had a rivalry with The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan).

At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day in 2021, he turned heel and attacked Kyle O'Reilly. This betrayal marked the end of their high-profile stable.

After losing to Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: 36, Cole's NXT contract ended and he joined AEW. As of now, Adam Cole is one of the must-see stars of pro-wrestling. Fans await Cole's in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian in next week's Dynamite.

