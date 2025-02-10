  • home icon
  Adam Pearce to announce huge world championship match for Elimination Chamber on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce to announce huge world championship match for Elimination Chamber on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Feb 10, 2025 11:18 GMT
Adam Pearce is RAW
Adam Pearce could make a major announcement tonight. [Images via Triple H & Adam Pearce's X]

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW will continue the Road to the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The show will emanate from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 1, and it is set to have massive implications for WrestleMania 41.

This week, more superstars are expected to qualify for the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches. Additionally, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could announce a world title match for the Toronto-based event.

Last week, reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley made a major blunder, as she unintentionally cost IYO SKY the Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying bout against Liv Morgan.

The Genius of The Sky was left heartbroken and asked Ripley why she cost her the chance to get a shot at a world title at WrestleMania 41. Given the controversial finish, Adam Pearce could announce that since the Damage CTRL member lost the qualifying match due to Ripley’s interference, she will receive a shot at Mami’s title at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

A feud between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley has been speculated for months, and the Triple H-led creative team has been subtly planting seeds for a future showdown.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this moment.

IYO SKY to compete in a massive match on WWE RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW could see The Genius of The Sky exact revenge on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. SKY will team up with fellow Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai to take on The Judgment Day members in a tag team bout.

However, Rhea Ripley could again play a vital role in the match, potentially setting the stage for the inevitable showdown between IYO and Mami.

However, this is speculative. With WWE WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Ripley and SKY in the coming months.

Edited by Yash Mittal
