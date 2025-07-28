Adam Pearce to announce that legendary WWE Hall of Famer is banned from SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce has been navigating the chaos on Monday Night RAW with great caution for the past few weeks. With tonight's show being the go-home edition for SummerSlam, he has a great task ahead of him. Pearce could make some blockbuster announcements on the show, and one of those could be related to a legendary Hall of Famer.The RAW General Manager could ban Paul Heyman from Night One of SummerSlam 2025. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will team up to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the upcoming spectacle. There is a possibility The Wiseman could play a key role in the outcome of this bout, as he could shift the match in Breakker and Reed's favor.Heyman is known for his cunning and manipulative tactics as a manager and has a long history of influencing match outcomes through ringside interference or other underhanded strategies. His presence at the ringside often provides a significant advantage to his clients, making him a wildcard. The 58-year-old may attempt to do the same during the tag team match at SummerSlam next month.As a result, Adam Pearce might ban Paul Heyman from this match to neutralize the veteran's influence and to ensure a fair fight. The storyline leading to SummerSlam 2025 is deeply personal, rooted in The Wiseman's betrayal of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to align with Seth Rollins, later adding Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to his faction.Therefore, the RAW GM might make that major move to protect the match's integrity. However, this is entirely speculation, and it will be interesting to see whether Adam Pearce takes such a bold step.Adam Pearce to add a stipulation to Roman Reigns' SummerSlam match?The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' faction is deeply personal, as it was born from the ashes of treachery. Jey Uso, who was once Reigns' right-hand man, has joined him in this battle against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, this match still lacks the necessary hype it should have had.Therefore, Adam Pearce could add an interesting stipulation to this tag team bout, making it a Falls Count Anywhere match. The addition of such a stipulation has the potential to elevate this match to a whole new level. A Falls Count Anywhere match will allow both teams to turn the entire arena into a breeding ground of chaos.Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker could fight all over and deliver some jaw-dropping moves. They could turn every object and instrument at the ringside into a potent weapon to cause havoc on their opponents. Hence, Adam Pearce might add such an intriguing stipulation.However, it is entirely speculation, and tonight's episode of RAW will see one final build in this blockbuster rivalry. It will be interesting to see who gets the last laugh ahead of SummerSlam.