Adam Pearce to ban 2 WWE stars, Dominik Mysterio stripped of Intercontinental Title? 5 Things that could happen on upcoming RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will mark the final show before two big shows - Evolution 2 and Saturday Night's Main Event. This means that the red brand show will serve as the final chance for Triple H's creative team to generate buzz for both events on feuds from Monday Night RAW.

With such high stakes at play, we will discuss five things that could happen in the forthcoming edition of the Monday night show.

#5. Lyra Valkyria turns heel

Lyra Valkyria is engaged in a feud with Bayley and Becky Lynch. However, the company has yet to make a Triple Threat match official between them for the Women's IC Championship.

Talking about Valkyria, The Hugger is not happy with her involvement with Lynch, as the former Damage CTRL member had already suffered a loss against Becky in the past due to her involvement.

Considering this, it's possible Lyra finally snaps on RAW this week and turns heel. This could be done when she stands firm against Bayley and even destroys the champion. It could be a perfect setup for their three-way feud.

#4. Goldberg might make a final appearance on RAW

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg will wrestle in his final match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Following this, the veteran will never compete in the squared circle again.

Despite being Goldberg's last match, WWE has still not promoted their match, perhaps as they could, as fans witnessed minimal interactions between these two stars, and virtually no physicality.

On WWE RAW before SNME, the Hall of Famer might make his presence felt on the red brand one final time. The iconic star can bid farewell to the WWE Universe ahead of his final clash.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could be stripped of the IC Title

Dominik Mysterio is currently not defending his IC Championship as he disclosed an injury before Night of Champions. This injury even led to Adam Pearce canceling his match against AJ Styles at the Saudi Arabia show.

Meanwhile, Dirty Dom showed Styles a doctor's note in a backstage segment on the red brand last week. In the upcoming edition of RAW, it could be disclosed that Dominik was only faking his injury to avoid a title defense against The Phenomenal One.

This disclosure could be made by Styles himself by proving that the doctor's note was also not real. If this scenario happens, Adam Pearce might not hesitate to strip the IC Title from Dominik.

#2. Omos might return as a babyface to fight Rusev

Rusev and Sheamus locked horns on RAW last week, where The Bulgarian Brute defeated The Celtic Warrior in a major showdown. Both stars pushed each other to their limits, but Rusev managed to come out on top.

With the former US Champion establishing himself as an unstoppable force, probably, Omos might finally make his WWE return on RAW to clash against Rusev. A match between these two stars will be interesting to witness, especially when the Nigerian Giant has been on a prolonged absence from the company.

#1. Adam Pearce to ban Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from WWE SNME

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins will face LA Knight in a singles bout. The Visionary already has the numbers game on his side due to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

However, to have a fair match at the NBC special event, Adam Pearce might take a bold step on RAW this week. The General Manager of the red brand could impose a ban on the Tsunami and the Dog of WWE from SNME.

This could be to prevent their interference from the Rollins vs. Knight showdown, ensuring the latter has a fair shot at The Architect.

