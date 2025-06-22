WWE may have subtly spoiled the result of Goldberg vs. Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

After months of anticipation, the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW finally witnessed the spectacular return of former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg. He immediately set his sights on Gunther’s World Heavyweight Championship and challenged him to a title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL on July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Da Man and The Ring General had a heated altercation last year at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. After Gunther mocked Goldberg in front of his son and wife, the WCW legend jumped the barricade and was prepared to take down the Austrian superstar. Before things could turn ugly, Triple H, alongside the security team, controlled the situation.

The 58-year-old star subtly hinted that he would come for The Ring General. Things will get chaotic when the two powerhouses go to war in Atlanta. However, WWE may have already spoiled the outcome via its recent announcement.

Goldberg will wrestle in his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event

The Stamford-based promotion revealed in its recent press release that Goldberg will wrestle his final match against Gunther at SNME XL. This subtly confirms that Da Man will not defeat his rival for the title. WWE putting a world title on a superstar who is competing in his last match makes no sense.

Da Man's potential win will spoil John Cena's ongoing storyline

If Goldberg somehow gets lucky and wins the title, it will spoil John Cena's storyline as a heel. Cena wants to "ruin" wrestling by taking the Undisputed WWE Championship with him when he retires. If Da Man retires as World Heavyweight Champion, it will spoil The Franchise Player's story and decrease its significance.

Gunther recently won the world title

Gunther won the World Heavyweight Title for the second time by defeating Jey Uso after Money in the Bank 2025. Many fans were upset when the Austrian lost the gold to Jey at WrestleMania 41. Since WWE recently decided to put the title back on The Ring General, the creative team may not book Da Man to dethrone him at SNME XL.

The angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Former WWE Champion Goldberg discussed his bond with The Rock

The Rock and Da Man faced off in an exciting match in 2003. On The National Football Show, Goldberg was asked about his bond with The Final Boss. The WCW legend responded that he hadn’t talked to Rocky in years, but still had much respect for him. The former Universal Champion also praised the Hollywood star's work in the entertainment industry.

"We are cool, man. I haven't spoken to him [The Rock] in years. I love him to death. There's the story of him reaching out and asking if I wanted him to check on my mom during one of the hurricanes, before we had even met in person. So, for that gesture, I will always be a Rock fan, and not to mention the fact that he's extremely talented and extremely successful in everything he has done. He sets the bar higher for guys like me, the people that would follow in his footsteps," Goldberg said. (From 01:57:28 to 01:58:00)

It will be interesting to see how Goldberg vs. Gunther unfolds at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

