Former WWE Universal Champion confirms he hasn't spoken to The Rock "in years"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently opened up about his current relationship with The Rock. Interestingly, these two formidable figures have only faced each other in the ring once, almost 22 years ago.

Upon his WWE debut in 2003, Goldberg immediately got involved in a feud with The Brahma Bull. This heated rivalry was fueled by The Rock's "Hollywood" persona and his attempts to mock Da Man, including a segment with Gillberg. At the 2003 Backlash Pay-Per-View, Goldberg decisively defeated the multi-time world champion after delivering two spears and a Jackhammer.

During an appearance on The National Football Show, the 58-year-old WWE legend revealed that he had not spoken to The Rock in years but still held great affection for him. Goldberg recounted a story where The Great One offered to check on his mother during a hurricane, even before they had met.

The former Universal Champion deeply admired Dwayne Johnson's talent and success, seeing him as a benchmark for others in their field.

"We are cool, man. I haven't spoken to him [The Rock] in years. I love him to death. There's the story of him reaching out and asking if I wanted him to check on my mom during one of the hurricanes, before we had even met in person. So, for that gesture, I will always be a Rock fan, and not to mention the fact that he's extremely talented and extremely successful in everything he has done. He sets the bar higher for guys like me, the people that would follow in his footsteps," Goldberg said. (From 01:57:28 to 01:58:00)

The Rock last appeared on WWE television three months ago

In March 2025, John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. Following the contest, The Cenation Leader was confronted by the former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The Final Boss made his massive appearance and asked The American Nightmare if he was ready to 'sell his soul' to him. In a shocking turn of events, Rhodes refused the offer. John Cena then turned heel, joining forces with The Rock. This led to a dominant trio of Travis Scott, Dwayne Johnson, and Cena brutally assaulting the 39-year-old star.

The WWE Universe is buzzing with anticipation for The Great One's impending return, keen to learn the true motive behind John Cena's shocking alliance with him.

