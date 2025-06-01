Adam Pearce to ban 3 WWE Superstars from Money in the Bank qualifiers on RAW this week? Exploring the possibility

WWE has set the last Money in the Bank qualifier match for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. CM Punk will compete in a Triple Threat match against AJ Styles and El Grande Americano.

Since Punk is competing for the MITB qualifier, his current rivals in the promotion (Seth Rollins and his team) will be keeping a close watch on the contest. And RAW General Manager Adam Pearce can restrict three superstars from entering the arena to avoid spoiling the result of this match. They are Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Punk gave Rollins a taste of his own medicine last week when he stunned The Visionary from behind and delivered a GTS. So, The Architect will make every possible effort to prevent Punk from winning this match.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins' rivalry has been there for months, but it took an unexpected turn at WrestleMania 41 when Paul Heyman sided with Rollins. This move established Rollins as a top heel, while Punk had to take the fall.

Both superstars are looking to seize the opportunity of winning the briefcase this year and then cash it in to become the WWE Champion. Since Seth has already qualified, he may not want his arch-rival to also get in the match on June 7, 2025. Whether Punk qualifies or not, we'll find out on this week's episode of RAW.

Popular actor says CM Punk will win the WWE Money in the Bank match this year

Renowned actor and rapper O'Shea Jackson has predicted that The Best in the World will win the MITB match this year and later challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Regarding Seth Rollins, the rapper wrote on X that The Visionary will be a huge threat to Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship until Roman Reigns returns.

"Punk wins money in the bank. Seth having to watch over his shoulder every time he thinks about taking the title off Jey. That is until Roman comes back and has to deal with him. So then we can get Punk vs Cena in Boston. This time the roles reversed and Punk has to stop John from leaving the company with the WWE TITLE," he wrote.

While the scenario put forth by Jackson appears to have some strong merit, it remains to be seen whether Triple H's creative team will allow The Straight Edge Superstar to win the briefcase this year. We'll find out on June 7, 2025.

