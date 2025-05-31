CM Punk to win Money in the Bank & challenge WWE legend, popular actor proposes historic scenario; Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns connection involved

WWE Superstar CM Punk is officially set to compete for a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Ahead of MITB 2025, popular actor and rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr. proposed a historic scenario related to The Best in the World.

On this week's SmackDown, the company announced that The Second City Saint will face AJ Styles and El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat qualifying match for the final spot in the six-man ladder match. The other participants confirmed for the contest are Seth Rollins, Penta, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Andrade.

Taking to X/Twitter, O'Shea Jackson Jr. envisioned CM Punk winning the MITB briefcase. This would set up a championship clash with John Cena in Boston for the latter's final match. He also predicted Seth Rollins would be a looming threat to Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Title until Roman Reigns makes his return.

The proposed scenario by Jackson Jr. saw The Straight Edge Superstar preventing The Cenation Leader from retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship, mirroring their historic 2011 encounter at the Money in the Bank.

"Punk wins money in the bank. Seth having to watch over his shoulder every time he thinks about taking the title off Jey. That is until Roman comes back and has to deal with him. So then we can get Punk vs Cena in Boston. This time the roles reversed and Punk has to stop John from leaving the company with the WWE TITLE," he wrote.

Check out the 34-year-old rapper's tweet below:

Wrestling veteran says WWE is not using CM Punk properly

A former WWE writer recently questioned The Voice of The Voiceless' booking on this week's Monday Night RAW. After Seth Rollins punched his ticket for the Men's MITB Ladder Match on the red brand, CM Punk sneaked up behind him and delivered a GTS to The Visionary in the middle of the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to book The Second City Saint for only a two-minute spot on the Monday night show.

"CM Punk is in the building, and you're seeing him in the last two minutes of the show. The entire show stinks and CM Punk is coming out for the last two minutes?" Russo said.

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk potentially wins the six-man gimmick match to secure the MITB briefcase for a third time in his career.

