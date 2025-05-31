  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • WWE announces CM Punk will face RAW's biggest babyface after two decades

WWE announces CM Punk will face RAW's biggest babyface after two decades

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 31, 2025 06:09 GMT
CM Punk (Image Credits: wwe.com)
CM Punk (Image Credits: wwe.com)

CM Punk will have a chance to make it to WWE Money in the Bank on June 7. He will be a part of a high-stakes match on Monday Night RAW next week.

Ad

The Straight Edge Superstar has been on a quest to become the World Heavyweight Champion since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, his long-running rivalries with Drew McIntyre and now Seth Rollins have hindered his chances. Punk will now finally get an opportunity to turn things around for himself.

As announced on SmackDown, CM Punk will face AJ Styles and El Grande Americano in the final Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

The winner will secure the sixth spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 7.

Ad

This marks the first time Styles and Punk will be sharing the same ring in over two decades. The two stalwarts had a memorable rivalry during their time in ROH and IWC, with their last match taking place in 2004.

Though Styles and Punk were part of the 2025 Royal Rumble match, the two didn't come to blows.

That changes next Monday when they join El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat Match. The Second City Saint will also kick off the show to address his ongoing situation with Seth Rollins.

Fans must tune in to find out how the storyline between the two arch-rivals unfolds as WWE Money in the Bank fast approaches.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications