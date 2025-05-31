WWE announces CM Punk will face RAW's biggest babyface after two decades

CM Punk will have a chance to make it to WWE Money in the Bank on June 7. He will be a part of a high-stakes match on Monday Night RAW next week.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been on a quest to become the World Heavyweight Champion since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, his long-running rivalries with Drew McIntyre and now Seth Rollins have hindered his chances. Punk will now finally get an opportunity to turn things around for himself.

As announced on SmackDown, CM Punk will face AJ Styles and El Grande Americano in the final Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

The winner will secure the sixth spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 7.

This marks the first time Styles and Punk will be sharing the same ring in over two decades. The two stalwarts had a memorable rivalry during their time in ROH and IWC, with their last match taking place in 2004.

Though Styles and Punk were part of the 2025 Royal Rumble match, the two didn't come to blows.

That changes next Monday when they join El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat Match. The Second City Saint will also kick off the show to address his ongoing situation with Seth Rollins.

Fans must tune in to find out how the storyline between the two arch-rivals unfolds as WWE Money in the Bank fast approaches.

