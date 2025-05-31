“The entire show stinks” - WWE is not using CM Punk properly, according to veteran (Exclusive)

This week's edition of WWE RAW went off the air with The Voice of the Voiceless, CM Punk, standing tall against his arch-rival, Seth Rollins. The Visionary was involved in a Money in the Bank qualifier triple threat with Finn Balor and Sami Zayn in the main event of Monday Night RAW.
Rollins sealed his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match after pinning Balor, but the night didn't end well for the former WWE champion. Immediately following his win, Punk's music hit, and The Best in the World sneaked up behind him to deliver a GTS in the middle of the ring before heading back into the crowd.
Talking about the spot during the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, Vince Russo was annoyed at the endings to the RAW and SmackDown episodes this week. He felt that Punk on Monday night and John Cena, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown should've come around way earlier than they did.
"The show should have been built around the four guys [Cena, Paul, Rhodes, and Jey] who were in the ring at the end. They've done the same thing for the last two weeks on RAW. CM Punk is in the building, and you're seeing him in the last two minutes of the show. The entire show stinks and CM Punk is coming out for the last two minutes," Russo said. [From 42:35 onwards]
CM Punk and Sami Zayn teamed together to take on Seth Rollins and Bronn Breakker during the 39th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The two, however, were unable to get the victory following the shock addition of Big Bronson Reed to Seth's group, who helped them get the win.
