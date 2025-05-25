3 Reasons why Bronson Reed joined Seth Rollins’ WWE faction

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 kicked off with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker facing off against CM Punk and Sami Zayn. However, the match ended surprisingly when Bronson Reed made his comeback.
The Tsunami's return generated a massive reaction from the live crowd as he initially took out The Best in the World by crashing him into the ringside barricade. Reed's distraction allowed Bron Breakker to spear Sami Zayn and emerge victorious.
After the match, Bron stood against Bronson before Rollins affirmed his inclusion in the faction, leading to a handshake between them. This confirms that the big monster is also part of Seth Rollins' heel WWE faction.
In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the Tsunami joined The Visionary's heel faction at SNME 2025.
#3. Bronson Reed is a heel star
Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed previously feuded when The Visionary was a babyface star and the 36-year-old star was a heel. However, now that Rollins is also a villainous star, this could be why Bronson joined the association with the former World Champion.
If Rollins were a babyface right now, the former NXT North American Champion might not have joined his group and could have attacked him.
#2. Paul Heyman could be the real mastermind behind this move
When Bronson Reed attacked CM Punk and took him out, Paul Heyman was as proud of the same as he grabbed his tie and gave a proud reaction on his face. This shows that The Wiseman was well aware of the arrival of the Tsunami at Saturday Night's Main Event.
So, despite a heated history with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman's mastermind could be the reason the former NXT North American Champion joined the RAW faction.
#1. Seth Rollins might have approached Bronson Reed to join his WWE group
Seth Rollins only has The Dog of WWE on his side as a wrestler. On the Road to SNME, The Visionary faced a numbers game issue, especially when Jey Uso aligned with Punk and Sami Zayn.
To strengthen his faction, the former Royal Rumble winner may have approached the Tsunami to join his villainous crew, regardless of their history. With this, Seth now has two monsters on his side that will aid him in the near future in capturing the World Heavyweight Championship as well.
Overall, these may be the three potential reasons why Bronson has joined the heel alliance of The Architect at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.