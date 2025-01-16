Adam Pearce to ban 34-year-old star from Saturday Night's Main Event for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce is the current General Manager of WWE RAW. As both the red and blue brands head toward Saturday Night's Main Event, set to take place on January 25, 2025, Pearce has already announced two major blockbuster matches as part of this special event.

Amid this, there is a chance that the RAW GM might ban Ludwig Kaiser from SNME to avoid any disruption in the Intercontinental Championship match. For those unaware, Bron Breakker and Sheamus are set to collide again at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event in an Intercontinental Championship bout. This match was announced on RAW this week when The Celtic Warrior defeated Ludwig Kaiser, leading to a confrontation with Breakker at ringside.

However, the Imperium member has been primarily engaged in the IC title scene for quite some time. This raises the possibility of him disrupting the title match at SNME by attacking Sheamus, Breakker, or both. To avoid such a situation, Adam Pearce might decide to ban Ludwig Kaiser from the event on January 25, 2025. This precautionary measure would ensure that the Intercontinental Championship match concludes clearly, without distractions or disruptions.

Most likely, the 34-year-old star could seek vengeance against The Celtic Warrior and might attack him to redeem himself for the loss on RAW this week. If Pearce feels that this scenario could unfold at Saturday Night's Main Event, he might prefer to impose a ban on Kaiser to maintain order.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold when Bron Breakker once again puts his title on the line against Sheamus.

Adam Pearce hinted that a major WWE RAW storyline is far away from its end

Besides the storyline of Sheamus and Bron Breakker, The Judgment Day saga involving Damian Priest also witnessed a major development. This occurred during the main event of RAW this week, which resulted in a Street Fight match between Priest and Balor, in which The Archer of Infamy scored the victory.

During the match, the former Universal Champion was about to be stretchered backstage when Adam Pearce and other officials arrived, but Damian had other plans. Following this, Adam Pearce took to his Instagram account and shared a picture, featuring the intense brawl between Priest and Balor.

The caption seems to hint at the end of their never-ending rivalry, as the RAW GM remarked that only death is seen as the end of this war. Adam Pearce's words seem to indicate that another match between Priest and Balor is a realistic possibility despite the supposed conclusion of their feud with the Street Fight.

