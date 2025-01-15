46-year-old hints at Damian Priest's future on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Damian Priest had a remarkable year leading into RAW's move to Netflix. This past Monday, the spotlight was on Priest as he and his former Judgment Day stablemate Finn Bálor decided to end their rivalry in a Street Fight. But is the program officially over?

Finn Bálor has been a thorn in his side every time the former World Heavyweight Champion attempted to regain the belt. His victory over Bálor stood out this week in the show's main event. Despite this, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce dropped a cryptic post that may have hinted at this program's future.

Taking to Instagram, Adam Pearce claimed that so long as either man is alive, their issues will never be put to rest for good:

"Only the dead have seen the end of the war," he wrote.

How WWE booked the Street Fight on RAW led many fans to believe that the feud is finally over and now, Damian Priest could move on to something else this WrestleMania season. Perhaps The Punishment has one thing left to do.

Will Damian Priest destroy The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

The Judgment Day has drastically changed from how they were first conceived in 2022. WWE Hall of Famer Edge wanted to recruit some underutilized names and give them the rub. But when The Prince joined, they soon turned on their patriarch.

The group's formation has changed several times over the years, with only Bálor being the remaining original member. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left following SummerSlam last year. Another oldest member is Dominik Mysterio, who joined not too long after The Prince did in 2022.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan recently elaborated on her evolution on the WWE roster. She noted how The Judgment Day plays a key role in her character work, stating that they are very different from when she was part of The Riott Squad. According to Morgan, her maturing over the years also has something to do with why she believes this is her best run:

"Now The Judgment Day, we are still causing chaos, but in a much more mean and intentional and grown up way. I'm just not that little girl anymore."

Morgan and 'Dirty' Dom also seem to be having problems. This year's WrestleMania marks The Judgment Day's third anniversary. Could it also be the season they implode? Only time will tell.

