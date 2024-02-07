Adam Pearce to ban current WWE champion from upcoming event due to real-life issues? Exploring the potential

Adam Pearce proved this week on WWE RAW that he wanted to find a way to maintain order on his brand in the same way that Nick Aldis can.

After fining Drew McIntyre for assaulting Seth Rollins, he got involved in a brawl between Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley, which could now lead to the two women being fined as well.

It appears that there are several names on Pearce's list at the moment who could get fined or a suspension if they break any rule. One name who could be on RAW GM's list is Gunther since he is not advertised to the upcoming Elimination Chamber.

The current Intercontinental Champion already has a challenger in the form of Jey Uso and many fans have wondered why the match between the two men is yet to be made official.

As you may know, Gunther is unable to make the trip out to Australia because of the United States residency regulations. The Ring General can't travel outside of the US for six months, this was the same reason why he missed Crown Jewel in November 2023. The Austrian star is expected to be able to travel in time for WWE's show in France in May but can't be part of Elimination Chamber.

This means that Adam Pearce needs to write him off the show and it would make sense if he was banned. If Imperium is put into a match against The New Day at Elimination Chamber then Gunther could be banned from ringside or the event as a whole so that the two teams can finally end their issues.

The Imperium's Ludwin Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are involved in a heated feud with The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on RAW.

Will Gunther be written off WWE TV ahead of Elimination Chamber?

WWE could have made it so that Gunther didn't need to defend his title, much like in Roman Reigns' situation, but since he now has a challenger, if The Ring General doesn't defend against Jey Uso ahead of the show, many fans would be expected to do it in Australia.

This means that WWE needs to find a way to write him off TV or at least give him a storyline reason why he won't be heading to Elimination Chamber with the rest of the roster. Since Gunther is a heel, a ban or a suspension would be the best option.

Do you think Gunther will be banned from Elimination Chamber because of his visa issues? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

